The official Transformers: The Last Knight YouTube channel has posted a new video today! While there's not much if any new footage to this new Transformers: The Last Knight TV spot entitled "Keep Coming," there is a new catchphrase: "Two Worlds Collide; Only One Survives.
What this entails has yet to be seen, but hopefully we'll know more soon. Keep reading to see the spot.
Comic artist Rob Liefeld has recently announced that producer Akiva Goldsman will be spearheading a new writer's room based on Liefeld's creator-owned Extreme Comics
universe. But as proof of concept, Goldsman gave him a look at the production bible for the Transformers Cinematic Universe - one of only eight copies in the world! Keep reading to see Liefeld's reaction to the book.
The new Titan Master Class figures from wave 4 seem to have gone largely ignored in the coverage coming out of the Philippines from their recent early distribution event. But thanks to Singson JL on the Cybertron Philippines Facebook group, we have a good look at Shuffler! Like Sawback in wave 3, Shuffler is based on one of the Japanese exclusive extra Headmaster toys available alongside the Headmaster toyline in 1987. And rather than turning in to an elephant itself, Shuffler is paired with an elephant robot that turns in to a tank and a really nice portable missile launcher. There's pictures of all of it, including comparisons with G1 Shuffler. Keep reading to see!
Lastmaximal on Allspark shared an interesting discovery today. Spotting some of the latest RID Warrior assortment at a Toys R Us in the Philippines, something unexpected stood out about the batch's Windblade. Indeed, while seemingly retaining the same plastic colors, the deco has been reworked to give more color variation to the robot mode. But more surprising is the debut of the mold's alternate head with sculpted battle mask! Lastmaximal shared a few pictures of the new Windblade in package, which we've mirrored below. Keep reading to have a look!
Transformers At The Moon has returned to posting their recently-acquired tapes of G1 cartoon audio! For the most part this video is "SOS Dinobots," featuring some great unmodulated growls and snarls from Gregg Berger, Neil Ross, and Frank Welker. But also, the video opens with a clip from "Fire In The Sky" with Starscream referring to his old friend as Jet
fire! Keep reading for the video, plus a link to the transcript of the dialogue and voice director Wally Burr's instructions!
Thanks once again to Eric Crownover, AKA @ErimusPrime on Twitter for the heads-up on these new video reviews of the just-released (in the Philippines) Robots In Disguise Combiner Force figures, Warrior Class Soundwave and Blurr! These reviews are by the YouTuber chefatron, formerly known as fxfranz, who seems to have lucked into a whole big pile of stuff. Keep reading to see!
Thanks to Eric Crownover, AKA @ErimusPrime on Twitter for the tip! YouTuber chefatron, formerly known as fxfranz, has posted reviews of many of the Wave 4 Titans Return figures that hit the Philippines this weekend: Leader Sky Shadow, Voyager Broadside, Deluxes Perceptor & Sergeant Kup, and Legends Class Brawn! These are the first video reviews of these figures that we know of. Keep reading to see!
Rethink Your Heroes - The official Transformers: The Last Knight YouTube channel has shared what appears to be one of the first TV Commerical for the new movie. The video is tagged with the slogan, "Choose a Side". Shows the sequence we with Bumblebee getting taken down by Optimus Prime, but stopped at the last second by Cade Yeager. Watch the Transformers: The Last Knight 1st TV Commercial - Choose a Side, below.
Thanks again to NRD Studio, we have out of package images of the In-Hand Images Freezeout and Topspin Transformers Titans Return Deluxe Class Figures.
NRD Studio has also posted a gallery of Deluxe Perceptor! The new version of the Autobot Scientist is a return to form - specifically microscope form. Complete with working magnifier patterned after the original! And cleverly, the Titans Return version of the figure reframes this function as being a Titan Master repair bay. Keep reading to see the photos!
TFW2005 user The Names Jon
has posted a sighting of Titans Return Wave 3 in the US. If you're in the market for Gnaw, Bumblebee,
or Kickback,
they've now been spotted on shelves in an Ormond Beach, FL Walmart! Keep reading for more details.
The Facebook page of NRD Studio has posted some very nicely done photo galleries of the upcoming Wave 4 Deluxe Topspin & Freezeout, & Legends Class Brawn! (...well, "upcoming" if you're not in the Philippines or certain other parts of Asia. If you are, they're here!) Brawn in particular is looking pretty great, being an excellent Legends rendition of the long-awaited Mini-Car. Keep reading to see the photos mirrored here!
Having obtained an early sample, "Warden" on Weibo has posted some photos to show off the upcoming TakaraTomy Masterpiece Dirge. Largely this focuses on group comparisons. Along with basic looks at the Conehead team, and the full set of six G1 original Seekers, there's a handy side by side showing MP Dirge alongside a selection of unofficial alternatives, including Toyworld's latest efforts. Dirge is still a while off, so this will serve as a good preview of what to expect when it's released in a few months. Keep reading!
Thanks again to Cybertron Philippines we have images of the entire initial waves of the Combiner Force branding of Robots in Disguise. Some pricepoints seem to be reflecting waves one and two, whether that's both being offered simultaneously or indicative of product reships in the later cases is unclear. Likewise, there are a sizeable number of repackagings of earlier 1- and 3-step changer toys in the new packaging style. At the same time, this shoot gives us looks at Warrior Skywarp, Soundwave, Blurr, Crash Combiner Skyhammer, and more first run toys in their packages, and you can see it all in the gallery below!
The Facebook group Cybertron Philippines has shared out a set of photos showing the entirety of Titans Return wave 4 in package. This afford us a first opportunity to see the entire packaging for the Deluxes, giving a glimpse at the alternate mode coloring for Krok and Quake, as well as confirming their Titan Master names, Gatorface and Chasm, respectively. Also new shipping in this wave are Leader Sky Shadow, Voyager Broadside, Legends Brawn and Roadburn, and Titan Masters Repugnus and Shuffler. You can click through to see the whole set of photos.
Hasbro has posted a second new ad today, this time showing off the RID Combiner Force Crash Combiners and Activators! Animation-wise the focus is on Crash Combiner Primestrong
, the fusion of Optimus Prime and Strongarm. It's a good ad and shows off the gimmicks of the two combiner types nicely. Keep reading to check it out!
Striker Noir is the latest figure to join the MT Cross Dimension Series and is a black repaint of MTCD-01 Striker Manus. Striker Noir transforms from robot to semi truck and includes 2 axe weapons and a transforming wind vane gun. He also comes with a Giant Weapons Pack that includes: short gun, arm blade, machine gun, star saber, striker cannon, handgun, katana, Striker Manus weapon holder, and an axe extension bar.
The official Hasbro YouTube channel has posted a new TV spot featuring CG renditions of Voyager Megatron and Optimus Prime swapping heads with Fangry and Sawback, as well as Hot Rod with Ptero! The ad is 21 seconds long but features some really nice animation, considering. Keep reading to have a look!