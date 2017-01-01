with a fresh embed! Through some means or another, someone has found where the The Last Knight full length Super Bowl spot was uploaded in advance to the Transformers Movie Youtube channel. The video right now is set to "unlisted", though that status is likely to change sooner rather than later. This 53 second version mostly contains extra transitional shots between the pieces we saw in Friday morning's preview, though a few extra lines of dialogue may be present as well. The video can be found embedded below - for as long as it remains accessible, at least!