Danh Le, who originally shared the first images we brought you of the initial Deluxe offering for The Last Knight's toyline has uploaded a pair of videos to Youtube featuring these toys. The first video which is about 23 minutes long shows each of the Deluxes in a basic overview. The new molds do not get transformations demonstrated, unfortunately. A look at Barricade's vehicle underbody helps make clear that it won't be complex, however. The second video is narrated slideshow of additional images of the toys. We've got both embedded below, so go ahead and check them out!
Following twitter, Takara Legends LG40 Astrotrain are showing up Facebook with some nice clear images posted by Jimmy Yu. This batch of shots shows off both the robot, base and spaceship modes from some different angles. Read on to see all the images mirrored below.
While we continue waiting for signs of US retailers taking orders, we've got some new pictures of Titans Return Wave 4 via tagoal on Twitter. New pictures include Legends Brawn (featuring a cameo by wave 2 Titan Master Brawn), Roadburn, and Voyager Broadside. While it's doubtful any level of skill in photography could help Broadside's plane mode, overall the photos give a really nice look at these brand new toys which are entering wider availability in Asian markets right now. We've grouped the pictures all together below, so keep reading to take a look!
The RFC Reviews Youtube channel has finished out videos for the three new molds from Titans Return Deluxe wave 4. Radio Free Cybertron's diecast has posted the video review for Perceptor, featuring the return to the character's classic microscope alternate mode, and the mobile artillery secondary alt mode also inspired by the original toy. You can see the transformations for both, as well as the usual run down of articulation and a general overview of the details. The video is embedded below, click through now to watch!
Transformers TV
^ click the ◁ left and right ▷ arrows to watch the previous and next clip
The 51st Super Bowl airs in just over one week, and entertainment news website Deadline is reporting on this year's commercial spot pricing, as well as a short list of companies known to have purchased the highly prized advertising time. Among them is Paramount, who has used Super Bowl time in past years to promote an upcoming Transformers movie. Deadline speculates this year's Baywatch movie might take over the premium ad time, but if so that would represent the first movie year since Revenge of The Fallen that Transformers didn't claim a Super Bowl spot. Time will tell! Keep reading for a link to the original article.
Just in via CBR, is an exclusive, extended preview of the Transformers: Lost Light #2 Comic Book coming to shops next week. Rodimus and Co. find themselves in a dangerous place. Even more dangerous than on a planet that exploded from the inside. Thats already pretty dangerous. But where they are now? Oh boy.
Changing gears a bit tonight, diecast from Radio Free Cybertron has posted a new video to the RFC Reviews channel showing off a testshot of Arch Enemy, the first figure in the Master Builder series from new group Fans Hobby. Despite being a testshot piece, the review demonstrates good design and build quality overall with an appropriately simple transformation. And about twice the volume of the original official Robots in Disguise Scourge toy! We've embedded the review below, so go ahead and take a look!
While the Japanese ship date for the Unite Warriors Megatronia set isn't for another few days, it look like other locations in Asia such as Taiwan have already started getting these in. Thus we have a first set of out of package photos of the combiner set, posed alongside each mold's counterparts from the Hasbro Victorion release - of course also featuring Megatronia and Victorion both combined for a quick side by side. And the small assortment of photos also includes a look at the character art from the instructions. It's all mirrored below, so keep reading for credits and the gallery!
Hasbro Toy Shop have posted an order page for the Transformers Last Knight Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet. It is listed in stock at a price of $79.99 USD, and appears to be ready to ship.
While it is expected Optimus Prime may not be friendly in this film. The helmet may suggest otherwise, ot not, with a quoted comment: "Autobots, we are here and we are waiting. See the images and full details below.
Comixology is holding a sale on IDW's Transformers Spotlight series! The one-shots are .99 each and cover a very broad range of characters and points in time for IDW, with the most recent round happening around 2013. That last set in particular has some excellent material such as Nick Roche's Spotlight: Megatron and James Roberts & Matt Frank's Spotlight: Trailcutter, which could well be the best introduction to More Than Meets The Eye/Lost Light there is. Keep reading for a link to the sale!
On Facebook today, Loopaza has shared a nice set of photos looking at the Warrior Class RID Soundwave from the Combiner Force sub-branding. In the photos, the figure looks quite poseable in robot mode, and we get a bit of a comparison with Transformers Prime Soundwave. Plus the photographer spent some time tinkering with some fan mode concepts to emulate G1 Soundwave a bit. We've got the photos mirrored for convenience, so keep reading and take a look!
Currently listed as hitting shops on February 22nd, we have new variant covers for the upcoming issues of both Optimus Prime and Lost Light. Two new covers have been shown over at Previews World for Lost Light issue 3, and one additional for Optimus Prime issue 4. Along with that, we've learned that More Than Meets The Eye artist Alex Milne will be handling interior art duties for Optimus Prime #4. Meanwhile, expect Lost Light #3 to be delayed - issue 2 doesn't come out until Feb. 1, so 3 is likely to be pushed back as well. Click through to see the images!
Hi,
Here is a quick update from www.robotkingdom.com.
1. Chinese New Year is coming!
Robotkingdom crews will be off from 28th Jan to 1st Feb 2017.
RK crew will back to work on FEB 02 (Thursday).
Kung Hei Fat Choi!
2. Starting from now on, for all Star Wars orders over USD50 will come with a FREE plastic folder as GIFT! Including preorder unsent orders too, we will include free gift too.
These 2 types of files will be given out randomly. If you want a certain type, please include remarks during your order....
First come first serve until stock last!
TakaraTomy's TF PR Twitter account has posted a new image of Unite Warriors Megatronia - due out any minute now - and Baldigus, who is expected in May. The translated text of the Tweet reminds us that Megatronia will ship soon! Keep reading to see the image.
It's new toy day in Japan! Out today from TakaraTomy are LG40 Legends Astrotrain and UW-EX Megatronia, and we've got some photos of the former mirrored here as posted by the ever-talented tagoal. Astrotrain is quite similar to the US release, but with a darker gray and different paint apps (including a purple helmet for the Titan Master/Headmaster instead of gray). Keep reading to have a look!
The initial voting came and went over just a few days, and the results of the polling have been revealed, giving us the four Power of The Primes finalists. Each category, Honor, Order, and Chaos has its own finalist, as well as a fourth "Wild Card" finalist making up the roster for round 2. That poll will open on February 1st for an undisclosed length of time, but we do know the final winner will be revealed in the Hasbro presentation at Toy Fair on the 18th. Keep reading to see who's moved on to the next round!
Once again on the RFC Reviews channel, diecast from Radio Free Cybertron has posted a video review for one of the new mold figures from Titans Return Deluxe wave 4. Kup and Flintlock is tonight's entry, and we get to take a good look at it through articulation and transformation, as well as side by side with the original G1 toy. We get a closeup look at the head, and some side by side shots with other Titans Return figures, revealing Kup is surprisingly on the tall side! All that and more are in the video, embedded below. Click through and have a look!
This week on Radio Free Cybertron: Toy Fair is just three weeks away and we have some Last Knight leaks! We have in-hand thoughts of Titans Return Perceptor, Kup and Topspin! Power of the Primes begins this week! We talk about the upcoming Robots in Disguise Crash Combiner, Titans Return Sky Shadow, Planet X's third party NOT Trypticon and more!