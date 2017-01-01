Director Michael Bay has responded to the leak of the Transformers: The Last Knight extended Super Bowl trailer the only mature way you can: with an early official release! No more hoping that the YouTube link you've checked is still available - you can check out the official trailer video after the jump!
With the little bit early leak of the extended "Big Game" TV spot for Transformers The Last Knight, we had the opportunity to go ahead and screencap the 53 second video at its full resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels - 4K Ultra HD. Using the "Original Image" link on each gallery image page will let you view the screencaps unresized and in full, so if you want to scrutinize the new TV spot for every detail, you can't ask for better stills than these! So, what are you waiting for? Click through and check out the 183 image gallery right now!
UPDATED with a fresh embed! Through some means or another, someone has found where the The Last Knight full length Super Bowl spot was uploaded in advance to the Transformers Movie Youtube channel. The video right now is set to "unlisted", though that status is likely to change sooner rather than later. This 53 second version mostly contains extra transitional shots between the pieces we saw in Friday morning's preview, though a few extra lines of dialogue may be present as well. The video can be found embedded below - for as long as it remains accessible, at least!
Hasbro's website has uploaded a new listing page for the upcoming Platinum Edition Year of The Rooster Optimus Prime. The figure, a reuse of the Hybrid Style Convoy figure from about ten years ago, is only about 4 inches tall, but comes with a whack of accessories to fill out package space. Importantly, the new listing reveals the US market MSRP as being $99.99, which while still probably a bit high for what it is, does come in under some estimates based on pricing in other locations. You can find the description copies below, as well as stock photos for the set. Keep reading!
Our final gallery for Titans Return Deluxe Wave 4 is now live! Topspin may not be a Jumpstarter anymore, but still features an enjoyably quick transformation. There are some things to take note of, which of course we'll cover in the review very soon. This copy of Topspin shows stress marks on the hands from inserting the weapon posts - particularly the combined weapon, so do be careful there. It's a shame too, this is the best executed combining Babyseat Cannon so far otherwise! We have over 150 photos of Topspin, including comparisons with a third party equivalent mold. Click through and take a look now!
Diecast of Radio Free Cybertron has posted his review of Toyworld Assault, their take on Masterpiece Thrust! He's taken a comprehensive look at this impressively large alternative to Masterpiece Thrust, which towers over even MP Starscream. And it even comes with a very large and impressive stand! Keep reading to have a look.
With the release of the first two of TakaraTomy's new Movie The Best line of fancied-up molds from the previous Transformers films, ToysRUs Japan is holding a promotion: the first 3,000 people to purchase more than 2,000 JPY of Transformers goods get an A4-sized metallic folder featuring that lovely first promotional painting for Transformers: The Last Knight. See the promo details (in Japanese!) inside, plus a look at what the folder actually looks like!
IDW Publishing tweeted an image of the cover to the upcoming one-shot The Transformers vs GI Joe: The Movie comic book. The official comic book adaptation of the (non-existent) movie adaptation of the original comic book, this offers a brand new adventure that surely defies any prediction given Tom Scioli is still at the helm, and - as RAC often humorously remarked - probably doing everything up to and including milling the paper himself to see this last story produced. We've mirrored the cover image, click through to take a look!
Licensed Transformers merchandise just keeps getting weirder and weirder. Dengeki Hobby has an article showing a few images of the reveal of a new collaboration between TakaraTomy and Sanrio, depicted with a statue of movie series Optimus covered in plushes of Sanrio character Gudetama (goo-deh-tah-ma). Accompanying is a piece of artwork showing movie Optimus, Bumblebee, and Megatron in poses inspired by the unmotivated egg. Details on the realization of these concepts is to come at a later time. But this isn't the first Transformers/Sanrio crossover to happen. Keep reading for the new photos.
In my recent review of Titans Return Kup, I speculated about how a TakaraTomy deco might help improve the figure. Xavier Basa seems to have had a similar idea, repainting a Titans Return Kup in a much more cartoon inspired way. He's shared the results on Twitter, and it's an impressive makeover, showing some of the potential hidden within the figure in its natural state. We don't know if this is what an eventual Legends series Kup will look like - but we can sure hope! Check out both photos in full down below.
Newsarama has the full length preview for next Wednesday's issue 7 of Till All Are One, which from the pages presented show that we can look forward to the return of Starscream's precision strategic weapon system - Devastator, having been sent to give the Cybertronian strike force a decisive advantage. At least until he meets Strika, apparently! We'll have the review for you early next week, and right now we have the mirrored preview for you to view; see it in the gallery below!
We're back with a new gallery from Titans Return Deluxe Wave 4! Perceptor sees the character returned to the classic microscope alt mode - which really works! Kind of! I'll cover that in more detail in the review, which will be coming very soon. I'll also explain the tank mode, which goes entirely undocumented in the instructions and packaging. But our gallery contains plenty of photos of it if you need help working that one out. There's 185 photos in all, and you can find them all below! And stay tuned for our final Deluxe Wave 4 gallery coming at you tomorrow!
With not even a hint of US-based retailers offering preorders so far, we're starting to get confirmed sightings of Titans Return Wave 4 hitting brick and mortar stores in North America. First up is Voyager Broadside which has been found in a Toronto Walmart. Canada has previously been a little ahead with numerous sightings of Leader Sixshot. On the US side, Walgreens are starting to receive Deluxe wave 4, with a photo-verified find of Perceptor, and several more reports of others in the assortment. Find the proof images by neevnav and shogun221 below!
This week on Radio Free Cybertron: Toy Fair is just two weeks away and we give our predictions of what we expect to see! Also, Exvee shares his thoughts on Titans Return Krok, Quake and more! Also on the show, official details on Botlanta, a little speculation on the Last Knight SuperBowl TV spot, Power of the Primes Round 2 voting, FansToys Hoodlum and much, much more!
With the new teaser to the Super Bowl trailer just out, we have also found there is a new image and movie story synopsis for Transformers The Last Knight that will be in theaters, June 2017.
The new images is simular to the first official one we saw from Paramount last year, how this one shows the face of Optimus Prime with a more sinister, zombie-like look on his face with glowing eyes and what appears to be a red (blood?) looking fluid down the left side of his face.
Also we have a new update synopsis that may be related to the image. You can see both below.
So that's what that was! By way of director Michael Bay's own website, we have a preview for the new TV commercial for Transformers: The Last Knight that will be aired during Super Bowl LI, with the extended version being promised Sunday. Keep reading to see the spot!
This evening, a new message appeared on Michael Bay's website. Something like a look back at the creation of the latest entry in the movie series, Bay reflects on the writer's room and its talent, and how their work stands to change the scope of the movies. He also acknowledges all those times he said he wasn't coming back for a next movie - and always did. But once again, this could be the end, really for real this time. It looks like we're going to get a big debut tomorrow, and this is another piece of pulling attention in on The Last Knight to get ready. Read the full message below!