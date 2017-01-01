Imaginarium Art has posted a new render to their Facebook page revealing an upcoming statue. Inspired by the animated Transformers The Movie, the statue depicts Grimlock and Wheelie fighting off a pack of Sharkticons in a very dynamically arranged piece. This appears to be the payoff to a post from back in November where they showed off various angles of a high detail Grimlock render, which we can see now was being designed as the centerpiece to this statue. Pricing and release details TBD, but keep reading to get a good look at the renders!
Today, eHobby has updated their product listing page for Magna Convoy with a new image featuring the packaging the exclusive figure will ship in. Magna Convoy is the latest in a seemingly endless line of recolors of 2006's Classics Optimus Prime, this time in a deco inspired by the cab robot of Diaclone's Powered Convoy. The preorder period for this item is about to end in Japan as of this writing, with delivery planned to take place in May. Keep reading to see the new box image!
This set is an interesting package. Drawing upon elements once found in MASK, Strongarm is a simplified transformer that springs up into a monster truck type vehicle. Trickout, Strongarms companion, is a fun little truck that serves its purpose. Most collectors will pass on this set, but kids will love it and it makes a fun desk toy.
Just when we thought we have seen it all, Transformers make the high-fashion scene at the 2017 Fall Menswear and Pre-Fall Womenswear Fashion show in Milan, Italy.
Designer moschino was there with a whole line of clothing that feature none other than the original G1 Transformers. Based on original box artwork, There's more than meets the eye with these designs that are quite extreme, even by GeeWun standards.
As Headmaster Don pointed out during a recent RFC Mini-Cast, MMC's Carnifex is a very IDW take on Overlord. If that was putting you off as well, you may be interested in these upgrade kit photos that MMC has just posted! Carnifex Continuum adds a fair number of G1 features back into your third-party unofficial Overlord toy - keep reading for the photos and details.
Dr. Tess Hightower, wife of actor Richard Gautier, has reported to Facebook that Gautier passed away quietly last night at the age of 85. Gautier was likely best known to readers of this site as the voice of Rodimus Prime in the third season of the original The Transformers cartoon as well as Serpentor on GI Joe: A Real American Hero. He also had a long career of onscreen performances - most notably Hymie the robot on Get Smart - and was among his other talents a gifted caricaturist as evidenced by his website. TFormers offers its sincerest sympathies to his family, friends, and fans for their loss today.
Transformers @ The Moon has just posted a release schedule for the UK with a few interesting things on it. Of particular note is Generations Trypticon - who we'd guess will be released at the far end of the year since he was only a leg back at NYCC in September - and a TF5 Remote Controlled Earth. But probably the most noteworthy thing is that it essentially gives away that the street date for the Transformers: The Last Knight toyline will be in April 2017. Keep reading to see the list!
From the early 2017 installment of the Hero-X Generations book, we saw pages talking in detail about MP-36 Megatron, both the prototype toy itself, as well as a few pages of sketches and design concepts. But it was all in Japanese and of little help to most of us elsewhere in the world. But now thanks to the translation efforts of Deruji, as requested by Liampope, an English edition is now available for all to read! Offering inisghts to how it transforms, the functions of the electronics, visual design ideals and more, there's a lot to see! We have the translated pages mirrored, so keep reading to learn more!
Just up on Hasbro Pulse, we have some details on the Bumblebee Masterpiece Transformers Figure with "3 Things To Know" about the figure, including the price.
The news has broken, and the excitement is spilling out in waves. The Masterpiece Bumblebee figure will soon be available, and we assume youthe fans, collectors, and morehave some questions. As a preemptive strike, here are 3 things to know about this monumental action figure!
For any customers who purchased the Hasbro Titans Return Wave 2 items with USD40 or above, will receive 1 Hasbro Exclusive Titans Return Wave 2 Sticker Per Order!
The final installment of Magna Convoy's webcomic is up on e-Hobby's preorder page! Losing the fight with Straxus very badly, Magna Convoy is rescued by... who, exactly? It's the Sentinel Prime/Astrotrain body in blue, gray, and black with red highlights... and that brings to mind Energon Omega Sentinel, who also became a train and a spacecraft! Is this the next member of the Blue Order, AKA the e-Hobby exclusive that comes after Magna Convoy? Keep reading to see the Japanese-language comic page for yourself!
This week on Radio Free Cybertron: We're back after a week's break to start off 2017 refreshed and energized! We start the show off this week with our 2017 predictions! Also on the show we talk about the Transformers 5 Last Knight toy information including Shadow Spark Optimus Prime and wave and price point information! Also on the show we talk about the upcoming MP-38 Legendary Commander Beast Convoy figure from Takara, Fanstoys Terminus Giganticus (aka Ouchicus my Walletus), Robots in Disguise Combiner Force, more unofficial 3P "Masterpiece" Springers and more!
Thanks to ebay seller the_toy_soldier_man we have some in-hand images of the Arctic Rescue Boulder Images of Transformers Rescue Bots Figure Set that appears to be making its way to stores sometimes this year.
The figure set has been unannounced as far as we know, includes repainted versions of the Graham Burns and Windchill toys. Read on to see the images below.
Target is apparently wasting little time in advance of the fifth movie toyline, as Allspark member Quantumhawk has posted an image showing a shelf tag already in place for the Voyager assortment. We have been previously speculating that the Premiere Edition Optimus Prime could come out as early as February, which may be what's prompting this labeling. However, take note that at least as goes the movie line, it seems Target will be jumping the price of Voyagers up another $5, as the tag indicates a price of $29.99 as opposed to the $24.99 Generations Voyagers currently are. We have a new DPCI, which you can find below!
Transformers @ The Moon has posted yet another tape of G1 dialogue! This one is a special treat, because it's from the episode that would come to be known as "Fire In The Sky," in which the character of Skyfire was introduced... but here, in the original unmodulated recording sessions, the name is given as Jetfire throughout! Keep reading to hear a lot of unused G1 dialogue!
Weibo user NOTRAB has posted in-hand images of Shadow Spark Optimus Prime, and by Jupiter, they look pretty nice. The paint job is fairly intricate, and we get a better look at the eyes, which are very purple. With the dark and detailed paint job, though, those plain light gray upper arms do kind of stand out... keep reading to have a look!
Transformers: Lost Light - Jack Lawrence's Original Design Sketch For Lug
Lug and her treasure-hunting partner Anode were the first new characters introduced within the pages of Transformers: Lost Light #1. (In fact, they were the first characters we saw in the book, em>period.) Now, LL regular artist Jack Lawrence has posted his original design sketch for Lug on Twitter. Keep reading to see!