RID 2015
New Robots In Disguise Happy Meal Toys Hit McDonald's Australia
Thanks to tron07 of the Ozformers forums for discovering this! The current McDonald's Australia Happy Meal promotion is, as is fairly typical, a split between Transformers: Robots In Disguise and My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic. On the RID side, you've got lightly-articulated versions of Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Grimlock, Strongarm, and Drift. Keep reading to see the image!
MasterPiece
MP-34 Masterpiece Cheetor Release Delayed - New Date Confirmed
About a month ago we were the first to bring you word via Dengeki Hobby that Masterpiece Cheetor's release date had been pushed back from its planned January date in to February. In the time since, retail websites have begun to reflect this change, and through TakaraTomy Mall, we now have the new Japanese release date to share. Stores in Japan will start selling MP-34 Cheetor in Saturday, February 25th. Whether the mainland Asia release will occur on the same day or possibly be a little earlier as has happened in the past when Japanese release dates have been delayed is currently unknown.
RID 2015
Robots In Disguise Combiner Teams Incoming - Revealed In Promotional Artwork
Combiner Force has already featured Crash Combiners that let two robots merge, but now we know a bit more about the next step up, with full team combiners. Thanks to Philip Ayres and Milo Lopez we have some photos of promo art pieces, one at a display in an ASDA store, and one on a bus in Asia. Both feature a combiner made of Team Bee, seemingly consisting of only four individuals. The bus also shows an evident Menasor, though it's unclear how many characters comprise that combiner. We've mirrored the photos, keep reading to have a look!
Generations
IDW Comics Optimus Prime Issue #3 Full Preview - New Cybertron Part 3
Next week will bring us new comics - or at least comic in the Transformers realm, and we have another early Friday preview from Newsarama for Optimus Prime issue 3. Lost Light which had been originally indicated as shipping alongside has since been bumped back to the first week of February. As usual, you can catch our review of OP #3 early next week, where we're sure to learn all about Thundercracker's love of Hawaiian shirts - but until then, keep reading to see the preview pages!
Transformers TV
RID 2015
Dickie Toys Transformers RID Diecast, RC Racers, Optimus Prime Battle Truck, Trailer and More
Just in from the official Dickie Toys site we have a rather large update with many Transformers RID products posted to the site. The listings include Diecast singles and sets, R/C Racers, Mini-Con Deployers, Road Warriors, Mission Racers, Optimus Prime Trailer, Optimus Prime Battle Truck, RC Flip and Race, RC Turbo Racers, and more. Read on for images and product info below.
Generation 1 Japan
ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1361
Hi, Here is a quick update from www.robotkingdom.com. 1. Starting from now on, for all Star Wars orders over USD50 will come with a FREE plastic folder as GIFT! Including preorder unsent orders too, we will include free gift too. These 2 types of files will be given out randomly. If you want a certain type, please include remarks during your order.... First come first serve until stock last!
Generations
Titans Return Sky Shadow, Brawn And Roadburn Detailed In Hand Photos
Thanks to the Toy People blog, we've been treated to some nice photography of a few pieces from Titans Return wave 4. Legends Brawn and Roadburn are shown off well, including a meeting between Titan Master and slightly larger Brawn. The real star however is Sky Shadow, who we get a very good look at across all of its modes, as well as a side by side with Sixshot that seems to show that Sky Shadow is taller than everyone's favorite Ninja Consultant. You can find mirrored photos in the gallery below with a link to the original blog article. Keep reading to see it all!
RID 2015
Upcoming Robots in Disguise Crash Combiner Decepticon Set Revealed?
Walmart has been undergoing a periodic reset of its toy aisles during the last couple of weeks, resulting among other things in most locations now stocking the 2017 Robots in Disguise "Combiner Force" line. And at one location, special product tags may have given an insight towards otherwise unsolicited future products. The Crash Combiner assortment seems to have listed a set of "DRAGSTR N WILDBREAK", which one could not be blamed for speculating might be Stunticon themed, as RID interpretations of Dragstrip and probably Wildrider. We're likely to see more about this next month at Toy Fair. Keep reading for the full size shelf photo.
Transformers 5 The Last Knight
Radio Free Cybertron - 502
This week on Radio Free Cybertron: Transformers 5 Last Knight is well on its way, as we have tons of toy news this week, including the timeframe to expect Transformers 5 toys! From the Last Knight we talk about SQWEEKS, masterpiece movie Bumblebee, Voyager Optimus Prime and more! Also on the show we discuss the MP38 Masterpiece Optimus Primal reveal and photos, Mastermind Creations' AWESOME Carnifex upgrade kit, the Milan Fall Fashion show and tons more!


Transformers Movies
First Look at Movie The Best MB-04 Shockwave In Package Images
Just in from Taobao seller zairj2010, We have a packaged image of a "Movie The Best" MB04 Shockwave from Takara Tomy. This is one of the four figures that are said to be reissued in the Japan starting in Feburary 4th. Read on to see the images below.
Third Party
Reformatted R-17CS Continuum Add-On Set Images By Mastermind Creations
The R-17CS Continuum Add-On Set is for the R-17 Carnifex figure. This kit includes two 3.5cm tall Millifex and Billifex pilots of the jet and tank that combine to form Carnifex. Millifex and Billifex transform to engines and plug into Carnifex's chest in robot mode. An alternate head and 2 pieces of snap-on chest armor will give Carnifex an updated look. Plug the 6 cannons in to the base mode for enhanced firepower.
Third Party
TW-M05 Coolsville Images And All That Jazz MP Class Figure From ToyWorld
There's a new MP Class figure just in from Coolsvile by way of Toy World. This guy looks quite familiar to us as G1 Jazz, but its not official. The scaling, and detail on this figure is one of the best so far with excellent proportions in robot mode. The TW-M05 Coolsville is listed to ship sometime in first quarter of this year, now on preorder at $89.99 USD from BigBadToyStore.com
Generations
Transformers Generations Classic Legion Wave 01 Details
GENERATIONS CLASSIC LEGION SET - These Classic Legion Class Transformers are tiny at 3 inches tall, but they convert fast from one mode to the other and back, allowing you to enact fierce battles between the Autobots - Optimus Prime and Bumblebee - and the Decepticon sabotage specialist, Starscream! Set of 3 is listed for $12.99 on preorder from bigbadtoystore.com
BBTS Sponsor News: NECA, Voltron, Doctor Strange, Suicide Squad, Transformers, Star Trek, TMNT, Ghostbusters & More!
MP-38 MASTERPIECE OPTIMUS PRIMAL SUPREME COMMANDER - The MP-38 Masterpiece Optimus Primal Supreme Commander is a new sculpt from the MP-32 that transforms from a robot to gorilla! He comes with weapons, faceplates, accessories, and a bonus collector coin. $129.99
Third Party
Perfect Effect Unofficial Optimal Optimus Beast Gorira Delayed, New Photos Released
Via Facebook, Perfect Effect has announced their "Beast Gorira" project has been unavoidably delayed due to holiday scheduling conflicts. The unofficial take on an updating of Optimal Optimus is now expected to release around March. They've also shared new images of a color production sample, allowing us to see this figure next to Masterpiece Optimus Primal, proving the considerable size of Beast Gorira, looking at least close to being show accurately scaled! The images are mirrored below, click through and check it out!
Generations
Power Of The Primes Voting Page Launches In Advance of Polls - Pick The Next Leader of Cybertron!
As reported back in early December, the Power of The Primes voting is getting ready to launch. A placeholder page has already been activated on hasbro.com giving a quick background on the significance of the Matrix of Leadership, along with an outline of the voting process that will take place. The first stage is selecting the contenders, a group of nine who were revealed in the early announcement - Ultra Magnus, Hound, Arcee, Shockwave, Megatron, Star Saber, Thunderwing, the "Unknown Evil" Deathsaurus, and Optimus Primal - with the winners moving on to a final selection poll. Keep reading for a link and to check it all out!
Transformers 5 The Last Knight
Radio Free Cybertron - 1/18/2017 Live Stream!
Click here to view the Radio Free Cybertron live stream for 1/18/2017!
MasterPiece
Masterpiece Dirge Finishes Out The Conhead Seeker Trio In New Photos
TakaraTomy's Twitter account has shared a pair of photos highlighting the upcoming (relatively speaking) release of Masterpiece Dirge, showing off it as well as the prior two conehead seekers together as a group in robot and vehicle modes. Through less than proper means this isn't exactly the first good look we've had at Dirge with the rest of the set, but this focus does help to show again how the three will work together for display in either form. You can check out the photos mirrored below.
