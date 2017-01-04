The staff at Tformers.com wishes a happy and prosperous new year to Transformers fans everywhere.
A new batch of photos being credited to Facebook user SunSon Son is giving us some extra looks at the just discovered wave 4 Legends Class figure Roadburn. While it had been readily identified as representing the Throttlebot Chase, this is reinforced as an image of the instruction insert shows it still carries that name! Otherwise, we get a better, close up look at the new head, and some side by side shots with Legends Bumblebee. Speaking of which, you can see our gallery of Titans Return Bumblebee to get a better look at the base mold Roadburn uses. Meanwhile, keep reading to see all the new pictures!
A photo is circulating of a display banner which proudly debuts the next two projects from X-Transbots. The upcoming unofficial, Masterpiece-scaled figures will be none other than a take on Seaspray, and fully our SIXTH Springer-alike in this scale/design style. We're expecting to see and hear a little more about these in the next day or so as X-Transbots evidently has an event in the works, but here's a quick preview to show that, indeed, there were not already enough people making Springer. Keep reading.
CNN is reporting on a new real-live robot designed for use in disasters from a company in Korea. The video show what are some of the most striking features we have seen yet, for giant robot technology.
While this one is more Mech-like with a control station in the robot torso for the human pilot. The rest of the robot bears an uncanny resemblance to the classic Transfromers design. This is most evident in the arms and hands where we generally don't see very good articulation.
Watch the video below for the full look at the shape of robots to come
Thanks to Comic Crusaders we have a FULL preview of the Optimus Prime #2 - Transformers Comic Book coming from IDW in shops January 4, 2017.
NEW CYBERTRON! A massive corkscrew-shaped space ship has drilled into Earth, bringing with it a surprising disruption to OPTIMUS PRIME's plans. MeanwhileARCEE fields a dangerous offer that may be too good to resist!
Legends Bumblebee isn't bad, strictly speaking. He's just made in the image of a far superior toy, Classics Bumblebee. And he has a few oddball design choices, like quarter-panel shoulders. But if you want a toy in scale with your other Mini-Car Legends or are a Bumblebee Fiend like IDW's Josh Perez, then he's right up your alley! If not... well, he can still seat a Titan Master! A full review is in the works but for now, click here to see our gallery of 48 photos!
Fanstoys has released new pictures tonight of Terminus Giganticus. While sounding like an improvised scientific name straight out of a Road Runner cartoon, it is of course the huge unofficial Omega Supreme made to fit in with a Masterpiece figure display. As a reminder, this is being sold in two parts over the course of summer 2017, and is expected to clock in over $450 when all is said and done. We've got some promo photos straight from Fanstoys, plus one extra from a booth display showing it alongside some other unofficial products. Keep reading to see!
MASTERPICE SOUNDWAVE WITH CASSETTES - Masterpiece Soundwave includes a shoulder cannon, handheld blaster, and Megatrons pistol altmode; he is accompanied by Ravage, Laserbeak, Buzzsaw, Rumble and Frenzy, along with translucent cassette cases and optional piledrivers for Rumble and Frenzy. $159.99 -
This week on Radio Free Cybertron: It's our big year end episode! We recap 2016 in terms of toys, media, events and major announcements. We also review our 2016 predictions from the beginning of the year. What were the biggest news items of the year? What were our favorite toys? Find out in this ginormous episode of Radio Free Cybertron, featuring a special Being Awesome segment from Rob Springer!
The official Transformers Facebook page has posted a short highlight reel covering the best moments in video related to Transformers: The Last Knight released in 2016. And there's been a lot of that in the buildup to June 2017's most anticipated movie, so keep reading and see if your favorite made the cut!
The website Collider sat down with Transformers producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura to discuss Transformers: The Last Knight, its place in the franchise, the direction of the story, and how it ties into the Bumblebee solo movie due in 2018. There's some fascinating stuff in here and we get confirmation on something we've been speculating about since Age of Extinction, so keep reading but be aware that there will be SPOILERS ahead!
PerfectEffect has posted a teaser image for their PC-16 upgrade kit coming in May... and it's, well, perfect. The effect the piece is going to have is to provide the one thing that I think many of us missed with LG35 Super Ginrai and Titans Return Leader Powermaster Optimus Prime: a cab that becomes a robot unto itself! More details as they become available, but for now keep reading to see the image!
Ryan Saldivar of the Talk Transformers Facebook page has posted an image of what is most likely the second entry in Titans Return Legends Wave 4, after the previously-revealed Brawn. Our new entry is Roadburn, a modern take on the Throttlebot Chase and a reuse of the Bumblebee mold from Wave 3 with a new head tooling. Keep reading to see the image!
On Weibo recently, Alucardlee shared numerous photos of Toyworld's M03 Crank. This figure is a take on Kup at Masterpiece scale, emulating the original character design. While largely drawing inspiration from original G1, there is some additional influence in the inclusion of an optional lit cigar, a characteristic from the IDW interpretation of the character (at least for a while). The gallery shows a lot of the figure's poseability, along with giving an overview of the vehicle mode. It's mirrored below, so click through for the gallery!
Thanks to tagoal on Twitter, we've got some nice out of package photos of more of this month's batch of Transformers Legends releases. Soundwave, Ravage and Laserbeak are all featured here in this quick set of shots giving a solid overview of the Japanese releases of these toys, Soundwave probably showing the most distinct changes from its Hasbro counterpart. As usual, the Legends Class figures come with Titan Master heads, Terri-Bull with Ravage and Apeface with Laserbeak. Keep reading to have a look!
On occasion we have featured the painted works of LEK Custom Toys, an artist who has become known to us for adapting a cel-shaded appearance on Masterpiece toys - typically making them resemble how they appear in Transformers Devastation. A recent subject is MP Shockwave, who got this treatment and was shown off on LEK's Facebook page over Christmas. We've mirrored some of the photos, but there's way more at the original post. Check out the preview below in our gallery and find a link to see even more. Keep reading!
So let's jump in the Wayback Machine for a moment and look back to 2015 when SXS posted a silhouette image of Rodimus as he appeared in (at the time) More Than Meets The Eye. Over a year and a half later, we have a followup with a grey prototype piece showing off the robot mode for this project. R-04 Hot Flame stays quite true to the comic design in having almost no secondary anatomy visible, though one can make out tiny wheels under enough scrutiny. The initial tease also promises a vehicle form which we'll simply have to wait to see. You can check out the robot image in the full post below.