PREMIUM SCALE OPTIMUS PRIME
ThreeAs Optimus Prime Classic Edition stands 16 inches tall and features a stylized die-cast body, weathered metallic paint, LED detailing, and an incredible range of articulation! Transformers Generation 1 Optimus Prime also includes his Energon Axe and Blaster Rifle. $389.99
bigbadtoystore.com
For the last of our three-part Toy Fair predictions series, RAC goes into the most far-fetched of his picks: the stuff we have no real indication of happening. It's thing's we'd like
to see, things that could conceivably
happen... but at the moment there's nothing to indicate that they'll happen now - if at all! Click through to go daydreaming about Toy Fair with us.
The final round of Power of the Primes voting has begun! We're now faced with four potential candidates to be the next Matrix-bearer: Will Ultra Magnus win for Honor, Star Saber win for Order, Optimus Primal for Chaos, or will Unknown Evil win in the form of Deathsaurus/Dezarus? Keep reading to get a link to the voting page!
Rob Springer from Radio Free Cybertron has been hard at work on Botlanta
- the con-within-a-con happening March 11-12 at the Marriott Century Center in Atlanta, Georgia! A solid range of panels is planned, from RFC's own Headmaster Don to a look at the ToyHax/Reprolabels creative process, to an appearance by Transformers: Generation 2
artist Derek Yaniger! Click through to see the official announcement and then check out the Botlanta page on Facebook!
Jumping to the new molds in Titans Return Deluxe wave 4, our next gallery is Sergeant Kup & Flintlock. The new figure stands out for taking Kup back to the Cybertronic ...or maybe futuristic to 1986? design inspired by the original toy and cartoon. The articulation is above average in some areas, and it has a fairly interesting and different transformation, which I certainly welcome! The deco is the most obvious place it could use some work, though. You can see that and more in our gallery, featuring over 150 photos! Keep reading to get started.
Japanese site figsoku is reporting on a new licensed Transformers project. Japanese mobile phone provider au is working on a series of Transformers using its Infobar handsets as new alt modes for Optimus Prime, Megatron, and Bumblebee. All share the same physical design, but each have a different deco reflecting one of the standard colorations available on the real Infobar phone. The catch? This is a crowd funded plan, with a fundraising period from February 1 to March 30. So it's up in the air if these will happen at all. We have stills from a promo video, plus some publicity images, so keep reading to take a look.
The world of Transformers is populated by many fascinating characters. In the series Dickie Toys Transformers You received this as a vehicle with rapid properties. Each car is similar in design to one of the robots from the popular TV series: So children can organize exciting races either Optimus Prime, Sideswipe, Bumblebee, Strongarm or Steeljaw.
FansToys has shared a small gallery on Facebook featuring the prototype for their Hoodlum figure, based on Hot Rod. Joining their ever-growing lineup of Masterpiece-scale figures, Hoodlum represents a potential alternative to the already existing official MP Hot Rod. One photo indicates this will come with a Targetmaster partner figure in addition to the standard rifles. The prototype is shown in robot and vehicle modes, and uses FansToys not-Kup and not-Springer for some group shots to show relative scale. We have the photos mirrored, so click through to see!
Deadline Hollywood
has reported, to the surprise of basically nobody, that Transformers: The Last Knight
is going to have a commercial run during the Super Bowl this Sunday. It's not currently known what the spot will entail, but with Super Bowl LI happening this Sunday, February 5th, you're not going to have to wait long to find out. Keep reading for more info!
It's the Krok I never knew I wanted. Titans Return Krok is a new-face recolor of wave 1's Skullsmasher (Skullcruncher) with a deco that maps beautifully to the mold while being a fantastic representation of the color layout of the original Action Master. While Krok was always interpreted as having been a spaceship or something of the sort from the details of the original action figure, I suppose nobody can prove he wasn't actually a crocodile or gator "before" being an Action Master. We have nearly 100 photos of the new Krok and his Titan Master Gatorface, so keep reading to get a good look at this new toy!
Twitter user @kaseki2010 has posted a series of in-hand images of Unite Warriors
Megatronia, comparing it with its US counterpart Combiner Wars
Victorion! The winner of such a comparison is going to be a subjective thing - though we've got to admit that Megatronia's color scheme is perhaps a bit more appealing. But there's one completely objective point on which Megatronia wins - keep reading to find out what and see the photos, mirrored here for convenience!
In the second of a three-part series on Toy Fair predictions, RAC focuses on less sure things: the things we might
see. We know many of these are coming, but we don't know when,
or what they'll look like, or many of the specifics outside of a name and pricepoint. So what are the most intriguing "maybes" to us for Toy Fair 2017? Keep reading and find out!
We've got another review video from diecast on the RFC Reviews channel, talking about Downbeat from Maketoys. Downbeat is one of a surprisingly small assortment of unofficial Masterpiece Jazzes, which bring slightly different ideas to the table. Downbeat seemingly isn't perfect, though it presents as more a collection of small problems than any one significant one. You can see the details of vehicle and robot modes, and the lengthy, but honestly pretty nice looking transformation process in between. The review is embedded below, so go ahead and watch right now.
We're pleased to bring you a brand new gallery kicking off our look at Titans Return Wave 4! We're launching the Deluxe class galleries with Quake, formerly a Double Targetmaster, and now a recolor (and face retool) of Hardhead. Hardhead was one of the best of the early offerings of Titans Return at the Deluxe pricepoint, and now with the slick new deco, Quake itself stands among the best of the line and shows strongly in this wave - and this is just a redeco! We've got lots more coming, including full reviews, so stay tuned. And now, keep reading for our gallery of 107 photos of Quake and Titan Master Chasm
Rodimus & Megatron and their crew are trapped in a universe where the Functionist Council reigns supreme! ...but not all of the crew. Some are back on the Necroworld trying to cope with a small army of disoriented, time-displaced, and occasionally quite surly Cybertronians... as well as their own tempers. Transformers: Lost Light
#2 is written by James Roberts with art by Jack Lawrence and colors by Joana Lafuente. Click here to go to the review!
With less than three weeks to go until Toy Fair, RAC and ExVee have been thinking about what we could see there. So, in the first of three articles going from most to least likely to be shown, we'll look at things we hope to be covering the weekend of the 18th of February. Keep reading to see our picks!
Titans Return Deluxe Wave 4 is shipping from selected retailers, and ExVee's got them! While he's hard at work on galleries and reviews, we're going to take a minute to reacquaint you with all five
members of this Deluxe wave! You heard right: for the first time in a very long time, we've got a wave of Deluxes with five members! Keep reading to learn more about Quake, Krok, Sergeant Kup, Perceptor, and Topspin!
Just when you thought they were gone, they're back! This box set is a platinum edition / Entertainment Earth exclusive, the Liokaiser set! Based on Sky Reign and heavily remolded with different deluxe appendages, is this set worth your money? The cost is lowering on some places like Amazon, so watch, subscribe, like and whatnot to see if this set does anything for you!