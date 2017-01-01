Over on the RFC Reviews Youtube channel, diecast from Radio Free Cybertron has posted a new video featuring Topspin from Titans Return Deluxe wave 4. The review does a good job showing off what the figure can do in articulation and highlights some improved tolerances on the Titan Master neck connector. And in both robot and vehicle mode, we get to see how much bigger Topspin is compared to typical prior Titans return Deluxes. The video is embedded below, so click through and check it out.
Click here
to view the Radio Free Cybertron live stream for 1/25/2017!
TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS CLASSIC LEGION
These Classic Legion Class Transformers are tiny at 3 inches tall, but they convert fast from one mode to the other and back, allowing you to enact fierce battles between the Autobots and the Decepticon sabotage specialist, Starscream! $12.99
Later in the month than usual, we've finally got word via Previews World of what to expect in the realm of Transformers comics for the month of April. Lost Light
continues its alternate universe adventure, Optimus Prime
moves towards wrapping up the Junkion story arc, and Till All Are One
goes back to deal with a problem that's been waiting for a while. Full solicits are below along with the usual cover images. Keep reading!
If you, like us, had been wondering about why we're seeing finished and essentially retail ready first wave The Last Knight toys so early, relative to the usual May-or-so toyline launch, we might have a new clue. A photo of the packaging for Barricade has surfaced, and this Deluxe comes in a window box, branded as Premiere Edition. It's speculation for now, but it seems like we might get a full "preview" wave of the new toyline well ahead of the usual full launch date. If so, we bet that would be something to be announced officially at Toy Fair next month. Stay tuned for updates, and click through to see the new package photo!
Kickback is a nice toy with just enough new complexity introduced to the G1 transformation. It's the intangibles that drag it down just a bit... like how well it fits in with the other two Insecticons and how well its Titan Master interaction works (see:grasshopper-shaped footbath
.) None of that sinks a great toy... but by fixing either or both of those things it could be just that much better. Click here to read and watch the review!
Today we seem to be looking at most of the first Deluxe assortment for Transformers The Last Knight. From Danh Le on Facebook, we have new photos showing some more of Barricade, and giving us a look at the latest movie Bumblebee figure - a vehicle body retool of Age of Extinction Bumblebee -, as well as another Decepticon, apparently named Berserker but who visually seems to be an update to Crankcase from Dark of The Moon. We've mirrored the photos, so you can find them in the full post below. Now the question seems to simply be, how long until we see the last figure from the wave 1 Deluxes?
PreviewsWorld has posted a synopsis and cover for Till All Are One
#9! This issue takes place after the current story arc, so the blurb we've put after the jump will include SPOILERS.
But a good close look at the excellent main cover by TAAO regular artist Sara Pitre-Durocher should give you a good idea of what the comic is about anyway. Keep reading to see!
Just when we thought Hasbro Asia had switched over to little diecast metal accessories for good, here's Unite Warriors Megatronia's collector coin, courtesy of site sponsor Robotkingdom! Megatronia is priced at $139.90 through them and starts shipping in three days. Also, they've posted images of Legends Astrotrain - who ships that same day, the 28th - in package. Keep reading to see both!
We've got our first look at one of the regular toyline items for The Last Knight, and it is none other than the return of Barricade. The photos aren't the greatest quality, besides being on the low res side, so don't assume precise color accuracy on these, but we can get a fair look at the figure in both modes, plus some close ups on its accessories. One thing we can see, this looks like a very toned down take on Barricade, far removed from the characteristics that had previously defined the character design, now striking a much more "traditionally humanoid" appearance. Is this to be a trend? Keep reading to see the mirrored photos.
Follow the previous report, the youtube video was region blocked. However, just up on Facebook by way of TFND we have a new look at the promo video Takara-Tomy for the Movie The Best Transformers figures coming to Japan. The line will offer re-issues of ten of the molds from the Transformers Movies lines. Get a look at the stop motion video for a preview, in Japanese language, of what appears to be all the figures to come.
Thanks to Loopaza on Facebook, we have clear, high res scans of the two Transformers-focused pages from this month's Figure King Magazine. As we saw in the early look the other day, the Legends EX Headmaster 6 pack is on show here, destined for various limited release outlets next month. Newly seen is a big showcase of MP-38 Supreme Commander version Beast Convoy/Optimus Primal, based on the original toy with new deco and some new accessory parts. We have the full resolution pages mirrored for you, so click through to see it now!
PEACE IN OUR TIME! STARSCREAM and WINDBLADE have given everything to bring together CYBERTRON's Lost Colonies into a Council Of Worlds. But when the increasingly brutal tactics of STARSCREAM's secret police increase tension among the former DECEPTICONS... how long can the Council maintain this fragile peace?
We now have an official English language designation for MP-38, known in Japan as "Convoy (Beast Wars) Legendary Commander Version." It's Optimus Primal (Movie), explicitly tying this toy-accurate version of the figure to Optimus Primal's cel-animated turn in the Beast Wars Second
movie, "Lio Convoy In Imminent Danger!"
And in honor of that new designation, Hasbro Asia is throwing in a presumably diecast metal bunch of bananas for those who preorder him through the appropriate Asian channels. Keep reading to see the teaser image!
XM Studios Premium Collectibles shared a new round of photos of a prototype piece of the G1(ish) Optimus Prime statue they're working on. The 3D printed prototype shows just how large the statue is intended to be, matching an adult's torso in height. The statue's design takes G1 Optimus and piles on mechanical detail to give it a more complex look. And according to XM Studios' Facebook post, they're not done detailing it yet, so expect the final issue to go even farther than this! We've mirrored the photos, keep reading to see them now!
TakaraTomy has posted a new video to Youtube featuring the lineup for their Movie Best line, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the live action movie series. The two minute video uses some slick stop motion with the toys to show them "in action" and transforming from vehicle to robot forms. Unfortunately, the video is region locked to Japan, so watching the best parts will be difficult to accomplish. But if you want to see the latest images of the toys as presented in the video, we've captured high res stills featuring each figure, which you can view below - remember to click the Original Image link to get the full size!
In the past, Orion Pax and Prowl go with Jetfire to meet with a representative of the Decepticons to try to learn the truth about Hefter and why he may have been killed. In the present day, while Optimus Prime is on Cybertron addressing the Council of Worlds, the Autobot City team contemplate the proposed alliance with the Junkions - while Soundwave initiates a plan to uncover their secrets. "New Cybertron Part 3: Behind My Bleeding Back" written by John Barber, art by Kei Zama, colors by Josh Burcham. Read the full review!
Looks like we will be getting some Transformers Legends Head Master Exclusives at this Year's Wonderfestival as well as through the traditional Takara Cybertron Satellite program through various retailers in Japan.
Get a look a the full LG-EX Head Master series 6 head masters not yet released in Japan. Designed to work with the LG-21 and other figures the set is priced at 3,000 JPY. Read on for the images of of the coming exclusives and full details translated from Japanese.