With not even a hint of US-based retailers offering preorders so far, we're starting to get confirmed sightings of Titans Return Wave 4 hitting brick and mortar stores in North America. First up is Voyager Broadside which has been found in a Toronto Walmart. Canada has previously been a little ahead with numerous sightings of Leader Sixshot. On the US side, Walgreens are starting to receive Deluxe wave 4, with a photo-verified find of Perceptor, and several more reports of others in the assortment. Find the proof images by neevnav and shogun221 below!
This week on Radio Free Cybertron: Toy Fair is just two weeks away and we give our predictions of what we expect to see! Also, Exvee shares his thoughts on Titans Return Krok, Quake and more! Also on the show, official details on Botlanta, a little speculation on the Last Knight SuperBowl TV spot, Power of the Primes Round 2 voting, FansToys Hoodlum and much, much more!
With the new teaser to the Super Bowl trailer just out, we have also found there is a new image and movie story synopsis for Transformers The Last Knight that will be in theaters, June 2017.
The new images is simular to the first official one we saw from Paramount last year, how this one shows the face of Optimus Prime with a more sinister, zombie-like look on his face with glowing eyes and what appears to be a red (blood?) looking fluid down the left side of his face.
Also we have a new update synopsis that may be related to the image. You can see both below.
So that's what that was! By way of director Michael Bay's own website, we have a preview for the new TV commercial for Transformers: The Last Knight that will be aired during Super Bowl LI, with the extended version being promised Sunday. Keep reading to see the spot!
This evening, a new message appeared on Michael Bay's website. Something like a look back at the creation of the latest entry in the movie series, Bay reflects on the writer's room and its talent, and how their work stands to change the scope of the movies. He also acknowledges all those times he said he wasn't coming back for a next movie - and always did. But once again, this could be the end, really for real this time. It looks like we're going to get a big debut tomorrow, and this is another piece of pulling attention in on The Last Knight to get ready. Read the full message below!
Our forums member chuckdawg1999 is back once again with a new toy video for us. This time he's bringing a look at TakaraTomy Legends Astrotrain side by side with its Hasbro Titans Return counterpart. This gives a good chance to directly compare the two releases, find out about any differences besides deco, and see which you might prefer. We have Chuck's video embedded below, so click through and give it a look!
It's a mystery from Instagram! The official account for The Last Knight has posted a small series of split images of Optimus Prime's face, each carrying a segment of a message ultimately asking, "are you ready for tomorrow?" The image of Optimus isn't sporting the purple eyes that were notable in the trailer, though whether that detail has any significance toward whatever may or may not be revealed on Friday is anyone's guess. Is it a buildup for a new teaser? Maybe some story hint to be dropped? New toys? I guess we'll just have to wait and see! Meanwhile, we pieced the image back together, you can find it and the original pieces in the gallery below!
It's the start of wave 4's new molds! And Kup is the one I care least about. Which is not because it's a bad toy. It's just mostly not an interesting toy, and I take issue with that. It does have a nice transformation to fall back on at the very least! Go ahead and check out our Titans Return Kup review page, where you can find our video review, text, and photos from our gallery of over 150 images. And keep watching for more coverage of Titans Return Deluxe Wave 4!
The Titans have returned and the power to enhance Optimus Prime is in your hands. To control an ancient race of warriors the size of cities, the Autobots and Decepticons harness the power of Transformers Titan Masters, smaller bots that give bigger bots increased abilities in battles! Each sold separately.
We just got word from Hasbro's PR group that Creative Director Cuz Parry and Executive Producer Mike McCartney will join guests in previewing this new mobile TRANSFORMERS experience.
Mike and Cuz will be giving us a look at key gameplay features and provide background on development including the brand-new technology powering the game to create a truly fantastic high-definition TRANSFORMERS experience on mobile.
Between motion comics, fan performances, and the original comic, here's been a lot of official and unofficial renditions of the introduction of Skids in More Than Meets The Eye #2. Now, a fan has taken it upon themselves to animate the scene for the first time! Trunchbull, also known as @shokveyv on Twitter, has posted the sequence to YouTube, and it looks really good. Click through to see the video!
The Green Shadow combiner will stand roughly 15" (38 CM) tall and is made up of six separate robots. Each robot on its own stand just under 7 inches tall and is able to transform into its own construction vehicle. This item is priced at $599.99. Pre-order now for shipping in 2nd quarter 2017 from
Next up on our coverage of Titans Return wave 4 is the assortment's other recolor Krok. Putting an obscure character on a mold nobody would have seriously called for this application becomes an amazing success story by a beautiful execution of deco - even moreso than Quake! It's amazing! AND it fixes a lot of Skullcruncher's problems! Head on over right now to our Titans Return Krok review page, featuring video, text and photos coverage, including our full gallery!
Hasbro and 3A proudly present the first release in the epic Transformers Generation One Premium Scale Collectible Series: the heroic Leader of the Autobots, Optimus Prime! Taking direct inspiration from the 1980s toy and animated series character model, Ashley Wood and the development team at ThreeA have taken a remixed approach that blends their uniquely stylized aesthetics while retaining Optimus Primes original iconic look.
We've got Titans Return Deluxe Wave 4 in hand, and we're kicking off with a look at the surprisingly excellent recolors filling out this assortment of five figure. Quake & Chasm take the already outstanding early Titan Return Hardhead mold and give you an amazing deco option to have it with. Yes, I do indeed like this one. Head on over right now to ourTitans Return Quake review page, featuring video, text and photos coverage, including our full gallery!
PREMIUM SCALE OPTIMUS PRIME
ThreeAs Optimus Prime Classic Edition stands 16 inches tall and features a stylized die-cast body, weathered metallic paint, LED detailing, and an incredible range of articulation! Transformers Generation 1 Optimus Prime also includes his Energon Axe and Blaster Rifle. $389.99
