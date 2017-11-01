|
Target is apparently wasting little time in advance of the fifth movie toyline, as Allspark member Quantumhawk has posted an image showing a shelf tag already in place for the Voyager assortment. We have been previously speculating that the Premiere Edition Optimus Prime could come out as early as February, which may be what's prompting this labeling. However, take note that at least as goes the movie line, it seems Target will be jumping the price of Voyagers up another $5, as the tag indicates a price of $29.99 as opposed to the $24.99 Generations Voyagers currently are. We have a new DPCI, which you can find below!
Transformers @ The Moon has posted yet another tape of G1 dialogue! This one is a special treat, because it's from the episode that would come to be known as "Fire In The Sky," in which the character of Skyfire was introduced... but here, in the original unmodulated recording sessions, the name is given as Jetfire throughout! Keep reading to hear a lot of unused G1 dialogue!
Weibo user NOTRAB
has posted in-hand images of Shadow Spark Optimus Prime, and by Jupiter
, they look pretty nice. The paint job is fairly intricate, and we get a better look at the eyes, which are very
purple. With the dark and detailed paint job, though, those plain light gray upper arms do kind of stand out... keep reading to have a look!
Amazon Canada has posted new images of Premier Edition Voyager class Optimus Prime! They're decent enough photos of a figure we've seen several times before, but what makes things really interesting is that the page identifies Optimus as the owner of the codename Jupiter
as seen in the recent spate of toyline information leaks.
Keep reading for the photos!
Dengeki Hobby has posted a set of images of MP-38! The curiously named "Legendary Supreme Commander" version of Beast Wars
Optimus Primal is revealed to be a reuse of the Masterpiece mold bearing the colors of the original Ultra-class toy with a couple new accessories - one of which is the original's Mutant Mask! The figure is priced at 12,000 Yen and scheduled for release in June. Keep reading to see!
There's blood in the water, and that's got everyone on the hunt. With the first leak of code named The Last Knight retail products
, more digging has been prompted, and the latest find is a list of apparent Toys R Us exclusives for the movie line. Three Movie Masterpieces are found, indicating at least two besides the Bumblebee revealed yesterday. Other assortments are indicated as well, including some surprising reveals! We have the full list below, with shots of the inventory screens, so keep reading!
Click here
to view the Radio Free Cybertron live stream for 1/17/2017!
This premium movie Bumblebee MPM-3 figure from the Transformers Masterpiece series brings the 10th anniversary of the 1st Transformers movie to life with this film-version of the iconic Autobot scout. This figure includes stunning intricate detailing and 33 steps of articulation, as well as a flip-down battle mask and Chevrolet Camaro design. Whether he’s cruising the highway as a slick Chevrolet Camaro or facing Decepticons in battle, Bumblebee is one of the bravest bots in the universe.
How many different TV spots can you make out of the footage from a 2-minute trailer, anyway? Currently Transformers: The Last Knight
is up to three, with no real reason to assume we won't see at least a couple more between now and the next trailer, which will almost definitely
air during the Super Bowl. Keep reading to see!
The @TF_pr Twitter account has posted a new image of Legends Astrotrain! This time, the Titans Return Voyager Sentinel Prime recolor is posing with himself in-package, and looking quite nice with his darker gray and subtly different deco as compared to his own Titans Return self. Keep reading to see!
The battle between Blue Knight Magna Convoy and his fallen compatriot Straxus continues in this installment of e-Hobby's exclusive (Japanese language) webcomic! Through a clever series of combat manuvers, Magna Convoy manages to fend off Straxus and make his way to the stolen Matrix Sword. But all is not as it seems... keep reading to see for yourself!
The explosive Transformers saga continues with Transformers: The Last Knight, and this Asia-Edition Premier Edition Leader Class Shadow Spark Optimus Prime figure allows fans to bring the action home with them. The large-scale figure features incredibly intricate space deco and purple eyes inspired by the movie and converts between robot and truck mode in 20 steps. This 9-inch Optimus Prime figure also comes equipped with two space weapons.
TFSource have opened preorders for the MP-38 Masterpiece Convoy Beast Wars Supreme Commander Version. Takara says this is to be a beast wars figure and same price as MP-32 Beast Convoy so likely a recolor remold of some kind. We can only speculate what figure they will base off the mold until we know more.
Hasbro held a presentation in Hong Kong yesterday showing off a pair of figures from the Transformers: The Last Knight Premier Series
. The Premier Series seems to be the name for the Generations Series for the TF5 toyline, encompassing the collector-oriented figures. The two revealed were Shadow Spark Optimus Prime,
an eviled-up recolor of the Age of Extinction
Leader-class mold and Movie Masterpiece Bumblebee
, a high-end figure celebrating the 10th anniversary of the 2007 movie. Keep reading for video and photos of the reveals!
