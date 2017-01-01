|
TakaraTomy's Twitter account has shared a pair of photos highlighting the upcoming (relatively speaking) release of Masterpiece Dirge, showing off it as well as the prior two conehead seekers together as a group in robot and vehicle modes. Through less than proper means this isn't exactly the first good look we've had at Dirge with the rest of the set, but this focus does help to show again how the three will work together for display in either form. You can check out the photos mirrored below.
Forums member chuckdawg1999 has shared another review with us, of the the second piece in the initial assortment of Activator Combiners from RID Combiner Force. Bumblebee and Stuntwing perform similarly to the previously seen Strongarm set, gaining a "Stealth Force" style augmented vehicle mode when the Mini-Con is attached, while still having a very basic robot form. You can get a good overview of what this particular set does in the video, which is embedded below.
Titans Return Deluxe wave 4 has the unusual distinction of including five different toys on its first run. While case revisions can lead to this after a certain time has passed, since the start of Combiner Wars, initial assortments have uniformly held four different molds. The new-face recolors Krok and Quake join three new molds to make wave 4 - and surprisingly these recolors are getting just as much attention as the new guys! Chefatron has some early reviews of both of these affording a good chance to look over both figures and see if these need to go on your shopping list for the near future. Keep reading to see both videos!
After Michael Bay introduced Transformers: The Last Knight’s Sqweeks on Instagram, Hasbro has officially revealed the adorable toy version of the brand new character! This small but mighty Autobot will join the heroic fight to save planet Earth from the Decepticons and their leader Megatron. Fans will be able to control Sqweeks to dance and talk!
The Guardian has posted an article entitled "How We Made Transformers,"
featuring the recollections of writer Bob Budiansky and TV series editor Bryce Malek. Much of it we've heard before, though Malek provides some new insights. But it's an interesting inside look at how Transformers took shape, and worth reading. Keep reading for excerpts and a link!
Yahoo News has gotten an exclusive first look at the R/C Sqweeks figure coming out this fall! Sqweeks is the new mascot character, a small transforming Vespa who seems to take inspiration from MASK
's T-Bob in terms of appearance and Conky from Pee Wee's Playhouse
in terms of vocal styling. Keep reading for a video and photos about this previously unknown release!
Bumblebee's okay. He's flawed, but unlike Wheelie most
of the flaws don't interfere with the ordinary operation of the toy. With the still-truly-excellent Classics Bumblebee mold out there, though, it's a bit tougher to forgive some of those flaws... Click here to read and watch our review of Bumblebee!
Lug and her treasure-hunting partner Anode were the first new characters introduced within the pages of Transformers: Lost Light
#1. (In fact, they were the first characters we saw in the book, em>period.) Now, LL regular artist Jack Lawrence has posted his original design sketch for Lug on Twitter. Keep reading to see!
Imaginarium Art has posted a new render to their Facebook page revealing an upcoming statue. Inspired by the animated Transformers The Movie, the statue depicts Grimlock and Wheelie fighting off a pack of Sharkticons in a very dynamically arranged piece. This appears to be the payoff to a post from back in November where they showed off various angles of a high detail Grimlock render, which we can see now was being designed as the centerpiece to this statue. Pricing and release details TBD, but keep reading to get a good look at the renders!
Today, eHobby has updated their product listing page for Magna Convoy with a new image featuring the packaging the exclusive figure will ship in. Magna Convoy is the latest in a seemingly endless line of recolors of 2006's Classics Optimus Prime, this time in a deco inspired by the cab robot of Diaclone's Powered Convoy. The preorder period for this item is about to end in Japan as of this writing, with delivery planned to take place in May. Keep reading to see the new box image!
This set is an interesting package. Drawing upon elements once found in MASK, Strongarm is a simplified transformer that springs up into a monster truck type vehicle. Trickout, Strongarms companion, is a fun little truck that serves its purpose. Most collectors will pass on this set, but kids will love it and it makes a fun desk toy.
Just when we thought we have seen it all, Transformers make the high-fashion scene at the 2017 Fall Menswear and Pre-Fall Womenswear Fashion show in Milan, Italy.
Designer moschino was there with a whole line of clothing that feature none other than the original G1 Transformers. Based on original box artwork, There's more than meets the eye with these designs that are quite extreme, even by GeeWun standards.
As Headmaster Don pointed out during a recent RFC Mini-Cast,
MMC's Carnifex is a very IDW take on Overlord. If that was putting you off as well, you may be interested in these upgrade kit photos that MMC has just posted! Carnifex Continuum adds a fair number of G1 features back into your third-party unofficial Overlord toy - keep reading for the photos and details.
Dr. Tess Hightower, wife of actor Richard Gautier, has reported to Facebook that Gautier passed away quietly last night at the age of 85. Gautier was likely best known to readers of this site as the voice of Rodimus Prime in the third season of the original The Transformers
cartoon as well as Serpentor on GI Joe: A Real American Hero
. He also had a long career of onscreen performances - most notably Hymie the robot on Get Smart
- and was among his other talents a gifted caricaturist as evidenced by his website. TFormers offers its sincerest sympathies to his family, friends, and fans for their loss today.
