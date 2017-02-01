Transformers Daily News Source for Transformers 5, Titans Return, Robots in Disguise, Combiner Wars, Generations, Third Party, G1, Beast Wars, Reviews, Comics, Games & More Than Meets the Eye!
New Combiner Force Commercial Highlights Robots In Disguise Crash Combiner Primestrong
Hasbro has posted a second new ad today, this time showing off the RID Combiner Force Crash Combiners and Activators! Animation-wise the focus is on Crash Combiner Primestrong, the fusion of Optimus Prime and Strongarm. It's a good ad and shows off the gimmicks of the two combiner types nicely. Keep reading to check it out!

MTCD-01SP Striker Noir Images of Not Nemsis Prime Figure from MakeToys
Striker Noir is the latest figure to join the MT Cross Dimension Series and is a black repaint of MTCD-01 Striker Manus. Striker Noir transforms from robot to semi truck and includes 2 axe weapons and a transforming wind vane gun. He also comes with a Giant Weapons Pack that includes: short gun, arm blade, machine gun, star saber, striker cannon, handgun, katana, Striker Manus weapon holder, and an axe extension bar.

New Titans Return Commercial Features Wave 3 Figures, Including Titan Masters Sawback & Fangry!
The official Hasbro YouTube channel has posted a new TV spot featuring CG renditions of Voyager Megatron and Optimus Prime swapping heads with Fangry and Sawback, as well as Hot Rod with Ptero! The ad is 21 seconds long but features some really nice animation, considering. Keep reading to have a look!

Titans Return Topspin & Freezeout - Leaks March On With In-Package Photos!
So we now have a name for Topspin's Titan Master: Freezeout! TFND continues our steady stream of toy leaks with in-package shots of Topspin and Freezeout. Also noteworthy: Hasbro is so determined for "transformer" to not become a generic term that T-cogs are referred to as "conversion cogs" in Topspin's bio. Keep reading to see!

Titans Return Quake & Krok - Head Photos Of Recently Leaked Wave 4 Deluxes
Like I said, it seems to be Samples Smuggled Out Of The Factory Day in Asia - and this time, the samples of Quake and Krok have their heads! Courtesy of TFND, we can see that the just-revealed recolors of Hardhead and Skullsmasher have pretty nice looking headsculpts, Krok's in particular. Keep reading to see!

MP-37 Artfire - In-Hand Photos Of Targetmaster Nightstick Test Shot
Happy Samples Smuggled Out Of The Factory Day, I guess...? At any rate, we follow up on the previous story of Titans Return Wave 4 Deluxes with a look at MP-37 Artfire's Targetmaster partner, Nightstick! Taiwan's Blacklai has posted images of a testshot, including showing it mounted on MP Inferno's wrist as a proof of concept. Keep reading to get a look at this really nice figure!

Titans Return Deluxe Wave 4 - In-Hand Photo Of Krok, Quake, Topspin, Sergeant Kup, and Perceptor!
The TFMizer Facebook page has posted an image of the headless bodies of Titans Return Deluxe Wave 4! We now know for certain that Quake and Krok were what they were expected to be from the rumors: recolors of Hardhead and Skullsmasher, respectively. We're not sure exactly what Topspin's provenance is - there's a chance he's lightly mistransformed and a product of the Highbrow mold, but it seems more likely he's something new. Sadly, Topspin is cursed to be revealed in low-res images. Click to see this one for yourself!

Titans Return Deluxe Wave 3 Available From Toys R Us Online With Free Shipping
If you've been on the fence waiting for just the right deal on the third wave Deluxes of Titans Return, you might want to give this a bit of thought. For customers in the United States, Toys R Us has Hot Rod, Triggerhappy and Twinferno available for $13.99 each, and standard shipping is free on orders over $19. Sadly Breakaway is already sold out as of this writing, but this would be a good chance to get the new molds of the wave at a decent discount if you haven't picked them up yet! Keep reading for links to the product pages - get them before they're gone!

The RFC Mini-cast - 061: A Tale of Too Many Springers
Roses are Red, Violets are Blue, 3P Loves Springer, and they think you do too! This week on the RFC Mini-cast: John, Don, Mellvarr and Rob Clay discuss: Why does 3P love Springer and not Arcee? Plus we analyze IDW’s impact on Transformers and Revolution’s effectiveness.


Transformers Generations 2017 Wave 2 Figure Begin Shipping February 1st
Daniel from Robot Kingdom has just informed us that hey have got news for Generations 2017 Wave 2! The new Transformers Generations 2017 include Titan Masters, Voyager, and Leader class toys including ficgures such as Broadside, Sky Shadow, Roadburn, and more. The Transformers Generations 2017 Wave 2 figures start Shipping on 1st February 2017!

Simon Furman's Reasons to Be Cherful Parts 1-4 - Transformers: Definitive G1 Collection
Transformers comic writer Simon Furman has been sharing a big of cheer over the new re-release of the Transformers: Definitive G1 Collection. He's posting regular segments about the series that we have mirrord below. Read on to get his take on the comics, cover pre-views, project tib-bits, and lots of Transformers goodness that we have mirrored below.

Combiner Wars Computron Up On eBay For $50!
HasbroToyShop has listed Combiner Wars Computron on eBay for $50 shipped (within the US)! That is a fantastic deal on one of the best boxsets in the Combiner Wars line. Sporting figures of Afterbreaker, Lightsteed, Nosecone, Strafe, Scattershot, and G1 comic character Scrounge, Computron also gets you the best official hands and feet produced for the Combiner Wars line. Keep reading for a link to the auction!

Titans Return Wave 4 Shipping In February! Complete List Of Figures Revealed!
Site sponsor Robotkingdom has posted to Facebook with case breakdowns and preorder links for the entirety of Titans Return Wave 4! Among the noteworthy revelations here are that this is the first wave at the Titan Masters and Legends pricepoints to feature repeat figures, with Nightbeat and Bumblebee both sticking around. But more excitingly, we now know that ExVee's predictions about Deluxe Wave 4 were exactly correct, right down to case breakdown! Keep reading to see!

Fanshobby MB-01 Arch Enemy Unofficial MP Black Convoy/RID Scourge Gallery
Dean Lee on Facebook has a high detail gallery up for the upcoming first product from the Fanshobby group. Arch Enemy is the debut of the Master Builder series, offering a Masterpiece scale take on original Robots in Disguise's Scourge, or Black Convoy for the Car Robots enthusiasts. A solo Car Robots/RID Masterpiece may seem a little odd, but it's hard to deny that the actual product looks super nice and captures the design well. We've mirrored some of the gallery, keep reading to find it below and get a good look at this figure!

Movie Anniversary Line From TakaraTomy Gets A Name - Movie The Best
TakaraTomy has launched the webpage for their 10th anniversary live action movie line, which was revealed through retailer solicitations some while back. Thanks to this we now have the line's name: Movie The Best, which is abbreviated MB in the product codes. Presumably the word "best" is meant to describe the toys used as the best available representations of the characters, rather than an assessment of the movies themselves. The page shows small images of the known lineup which will be releasing between February and March. Keep reading for the link!

