So that's
what that was! By way of director Michael Bay's own website, we have a preview for the new TV commercial for Transformers: The Last Knight
that will be aired during Super Bowl LI, with the extended version being promised Sunday. Keep reading to see the spot!
This evening, a new message appeared on Michael Bay's website. Something like a look back at the creation of the latest entry in the movie series, Bay reflects on the writer's room and its talent, and how their work stands to change the scope of the movies. He also acknowledges all those times he said he wasn't coming back for a next movie - and always did. But once again, this could be the end, really for real this time. It looks like we're going to get a big debut tomorrow, and this is another piece of pulling attention in on The Last Knight
to get ready. Read the full message below!
Our forums member chuckdawg1999 is back once again with a new toy video for us. This time he's bringing a look at TakaraTomy Legends Astrotrain side by side with its Hasbro Titans Return counterpart. This gives a good chance to directly compare the two releases, find out about any differences besides deco, and see which you might prefer. We have Chuck's video embedded below, so click through and give it a look!
It's a mystery from Instagram! The official account for The Last Knight
has posted a small series of split images of Optimus Prime's face, each carrying a segment of a message ultimately asking, "are you ready for tomorrow?" The image of Optimus isn't sporting the purple eyes that were notable in the trailer, though whether that detail has any significance toward whatever may or may not be revealed on Friday is anyone's guess. Is it a buildup for a new teaser? Maybe some story hint to be dropped? New toys? I guess we'll just have to wait and see! Meanwhile, we pieced the image back together, you can find it and the original pieces in the gallery below!
It's the start of wave 4's new molds! And Kup is the one I care least about. Which is not because it's a bad toy. It's just mostly not an interesting toy, and I take issue with that. It does have a nice transformation to fall back on at the very least! Go ahead and check out our Titans Return Kup review
page, where you can find our video review, text, and photos from our gallery of over 150 images. And keep watching for more coverage of Titans Return Deluxe Wave 4!
The Titans have returned and the power to enhance Optimus Prime is in your hands. To control an ancient race of warriors the size of cities, the Autobots and Decepticons harness the power of Transformers Titan Masters, smaller bots that give bigger bots increased abilities in battles! Each sold separately.
We just got word from Hasbro's PR group that Creative Director Cuz Parry and Executive Producer Mike McCartney will join guests in previewing this new mobile TRANSFORMERS experience.
Mike and Cuz will be giving us a look at key gameplay features and provide background on development including the brand-new technology powering the game to create a truly fantastic high-definition TRANSFORMERS experience on mobile.
Between motion comics, fan performances, and the original comic, here's been a lot of official and unofficial renditions of the introduction of Skids in More Than Meets The Eye
#2. Now, a fan has taken it upon themselves to animate the scene for the first time! Trunchbull, also known as @shokveyv on Twitter, has posted the sequence to YouTube, and it looks really good. Click through to see the video!
The Green Shadow combiner will stand roughly 15" (38 CM) tall and is made up of six separate robots. Each robot on its own stand just under 7 inches tall and is able to transform into its own construction vehicle. This item is priced at $599.99. Pre-order now for shipping in 2nd quarter 2017 from
bigbadtoystore.com
Click here
to view the Radio Free Cybertron live stream for 2/1/2017!
Next up on our coverage of Titans Return wave 4 is the assortment's other recolor Krok. Putting an obscure character on a mold nobody would have seriously called for this application becomes an amazing success story by a beautiful execution of deco - even moreso than Quake! It's amazing! AND it fixes a lot of Skullcruncher's problems! Head on over right now to our Titans Return Krok review
page, featuring video, text and photos coverage, including our full gallery!
Hasbro and 3A proudly present the first release in the epic Transformers Generation One Premium Scale Collectible Series: the heroic Leader of the Autobots, Optimus Prime! Taking direct inspiration from the 1980s toy and animated series character model, Ashley Wood and the development team at ThreeA have taken a remixed approach that blends their uniquely stylized aesthetics while retaining Optimus Prime’s original iconic look.
We've got Titans Return Deluxe Wave 4 in hand, and we're kicking off with a look at the surprisingly excellent recolors filling out this assortment of five figure. Quake & Chasm take the already outstanding early Titan Return Hardhead mold and give you an amazing deco option to have it with. Yes, I do indeed like this one. Head on over right now to ourTitans Return Quake review
page, featuring video, text and photos coverage, including our full gallery!
For the last of our three-part Toy Fair predictions series, RAC goes into the most far-fetched of his picks: the stuff we have no real indication of happening. It's thing's we'd like
to see, things that could conceivably
happen... but at the moment there's nothing to indicate that they'll happen now - if at all! Click through to go daydreaming about Toy Fair with us.
The final round of Power of the Primes voting has begun! We're now faced with four potential candidates to be the next Matrix-bearer: Will Ultra Magnus win for Honor, Star Saber win for Order, Optimus Primal for Chaos, or will Unknown Evil win in the form of Deathsaurus/Dezarus? Keep reading to get a link to the voting page!
