So let's jump in the Wayback Machine for a moment and look back to 2015 when SXS posted a silhouette image of Rodimus as he appeared in (at the time) More Than Meets The Eye
. Over a year and a half later, we have a followup with a grey prototype piece showing off the robot mode for this project. R-04 Hot Flame stays quite true to the comic design in having almost no secondary anatomy visible, though one can make out tiny wheels under enough scrutiny. The initial tease also promises a vehicle form which we'll simply have to wait to see. You can check out the robot image in the full post below.
Site sponsor BigBadToyStore has posted images of two new Combiner Wars upgrade kits coming our way in the first quarter of 2017. Despite the numbering, this seems to be C+ Custom's first Transformers upgrade kit to come to market. THC-02 provides a bank of new parts for Defensor including new hands and feet and a chestplate, and even a new torso for Hot Spot. THC-02B does the same, except for Victorion! Keep reading to see the images.
Just up at the official E-Hobby site is the order for the Limited Transformers Legends Magna Convoy exclusive. A remake of the Transformers Classics Optimus Prime mold with added accessories such as a Matrix sword and Beast Claw. The release will also feature a special Japanese language comic that we assume covers details on the character backstory.
The E-HOBBY Limited Transformers Legends Magna Convoy is slated to ship in May 2017 at current price of 7,000 JPY / $60 USD with pre-ordering open till January 16, 2017. Read on to see images and more details.
Twitter user @kotori_ryo has posted images of a particularly impressive take on Grimlock as seen in IDW's comics - most recently in More Than Meets The Eye: Revolution.
Using Transformers Adventure TAV30 Battle Grimlock as its base, which was itself
a remold of the more G1-like Generations Fall of Cybertron Voyager Grimlock, the figure is a pretty good match for the comic version and has a beautiful silver and gold finish. Keep reading to see!
The Transformers Facebook page shared out a new video just before the holiday, giving an in-depth look at RID's Combiner Force redesign of Soundwave. The catch is, it's the gimmick platform figure! This seems to be a first reveal of an Activator Class figure for Soundwave, who deploys weapons when a Mini-Con interacts, and designer Sean Carmen Isabella goes over it and the process that led to the visual style in a lot of detail, including a demo of the transformation. We've taken screencaps, which you can find along with the video below!
It's Metroplex versus an army of undead Titans, and everyone on Cybertron and within the Council of Worlds is giving everything they can to help him! ...except for one person, and Starscream is very much not happy with them. Desperate Times
is written by Mairghread Scott with art by Sara Pitre-Durocher, and colors by Joana Lafuente. Click here to go to the review!
Robot Kingdom has shared a few close up photos of the reissue Masterpiece Soundwave's diecast tape player mode bonus item on their Facebook page. This extra is exclusive to the release of the figure in the Asian markets, but most import retailers are able to offer both the Asian sourced and Japanese retail, so the availability won't be too difficult. That is, unless you already own a Masterpiece Soundwave, in which case it may be best to look at this from afar, since despite being cool looking, it's likely not worth a rebuy of an expensive Masterpiece. Click through to see the pictures!
Coming from an anonymous user in a 4chan thread is a low res image of... some
kind of grey prototype style movie Optimus Prime. The timing is close enough to potentially be a prototype of an item from the first wave of the regular The Last Knight
toyline, if we assume a launch date in May, giving rise to the notion this could be a Leader Class version of Optimus Prime. But there's also a range of other likely possibilities as well based on examination of the image. You can click through to learn more and see the image to judge for yourself.
As has become his annual holiday tradition, voice actor David Kaye has posted a Christmas video of himself performing the song "Blue Christmas" as the immortal Beast Wars Megatron! This is Kaye's sixth such video, with possibly the highlight being Megatron's duet with Powerpuff Girls
voice actress Tara Strong performing "Bubbles, It's Cold Outside." Keep reading to see this year's video!
Happy Holidays from the staff at Tformers.com! We hope you have a great Christmas and have a great time with friends and family! We at Tformers will be celebrating good cheer with food drink and robots! We hope you will do the same and look forwards to much good Transformers news, reviews and more in the year ahead.
The toy-designing whiz known as Jizai Toys was doing third party a decade before that was a thing, making extremely show-accurate transforming figures of characters like Wheelie and Cyclonus. These days, judging from his blog, he seems to be having a lot of fun with his 3D printer making one-off feats of engineering. One of his latest customs: a Mickey Mouse cassette! Keep reading to get a good look at the figure.
UK toy shop The Entertainer has posted images of the new Combiner Force One-Step Changers! The first wave features new molds of series mainstays Optimus Prime, Drift, and of course Bumblebee! If you're in the UK and One-Step figures are your thing as a collector - and at this point we may be talking to as many as three people - The Entertainer seems to have all three in stock now for 7.33 GBP. Keep reading for links and for the photos!
DNA Designs first official figure is DS-01 Susanoo! Highly articulated and made of PVC, ABS and die-cast this masterpiece scaled figure transforms from bushido robot to tank and back! This is also the first production run of this piece that will include a free bonus gift. Pre-orders are online now at TFSource.com
Thanks to Kenny Tse and Oscar Fung on Facebook, we have a few early photos of Legends series Brainstorm from the southeast Asian release of the December Legends wave. The few photos going around are focused almost entirely on the robot mode, which is styled after the character's appearance in The Headmasters
series, making it quite distinctly different from the Hasbro iterations, even before taking the new face sculpt in to account. You can find the photos mirrored below, so click through and take a look!
