Transformers The Last Knight First In Store Shelf Label Found - With A Price Increase
Target is apparently wasting little time in advance of the fifth movie toyline, as Allspark member Quantumhawk has posted an image showing a shelf tag already in place for the Voyager assortment. We have been previously speculating that the Premiere Edition Optimus Prime could come out as early as February, which may be what's prompting this labeling. However, take note that at least as goes the movie line, it seems Target will be jumping the price of Voyagers up another $5, as the tag indicates a price of $29.99 as opposed to the $24.99 Generations Voyagers currently are. We have a new DPCI, which you can find below!

The G1 Tapes - 'Fire In The Sky' With More Jetfire!
Transformers @ The Moon has posted yet another tape of G1 dialogue! This one is a special treat, because it's from the episode that would come to be known as "Fire In The Sky," in which the character of Skyfire was introduced... but here, in the original unmodulated recording sessions, the name is given as Jetfire throughout! Keep reading to hear a lot of unused G1 dialogue!

Transformers: The Last Knight - Premium Series Shadow Spark Optimus Prime In-Hand Photos
Weibo user NOTRAB has posted in-hand images of Shadow Spark Optimus Prime, and by Jupiter, they look pretty nice. The paint job is fairly intricate, and we get a better look at the eyes, which are very purple. With the dark and detailed paint job, though, those plain light gray upper arms do kind of stand out... keep reading to have a look!

Transformers: The Last Knight - 'Jupiter' Confirmed As Optimus Prime With New Images Of Premier Edition Voyager Figure
Amazon Canada has posted new images of Premier Edition Voyager class Optimus Prime! They're decent enough photos of a figure we've seen several times before, but what makes things really interesting is that the page identifies Optimus as the owner of the codename Jupiter as seen in the recent spate of toyline information leaks. Keep reading for the photos!

MP-38 Optimus Primal Legendary Commander Version Is Toy Colors Masterpiece Beast Wars Convoy With Mutant Mask!
Dengeki Hobby has posted a set of images of MP-38! The curiously named "Legendary Supreme Commander" version of Beast Wars Optimus Primal is revealed to be a reuse of the Masterpiece mold bearing the colors of the original Ultra-class toy with a couple new accessories - one of which is the original's Mutant Mask! The figure is priced at 12,000 Yen and scheduled for release in June. Keep reading to see!

Transformers The Last Knight Toys R Us Exclusive Product Listings Found
There's blood in the water, and that's got everyone on the hunt. With the first leak of code named The Last Knight retail products, more digging has been prompted, and the latest find is a list of apparent Toys R Us exclusives for the movie line. Three Movie Masterpieces are found, indicating at least two besides the Bumblebee revealed yesterday. Other assortments are indicated as well, including some surprising reveals! We have the full list below, with shots of the inventory screens, so keep reading!

Radio Free Cybertron - 1/11/2017 Live Stream!
Click here to view the Radio Free Cybertron live stream for 1/17/2017!

More MPM-3 Bumblebee Images Transformers Masterpiece Movie Series
This premium movie Bumblebee MPM-3 figure from the Transformers Masterpiece series brings the 10th anniversary of the 1st Transformers movie to life with this film-version of the iconic Autobot scout. This figure includes stunning intricate detailing and 33 steps of articulation, as well as a flip-down battle mask and Chevrolet Camaro design. Whether he’s cruising the highway as a slick Chevrolet Camaro or facing Decepticons in battle, Bumblebee is one of the bravest bots in the universe.

STAY AND FIGHT - New Transformers: The Last Knight TV Spot
How many different TV spots can you make out of the footage from a 2-minute trailer, anyway? Currently Transformers: The Last Knight is up to three, with no real reason to assume we won't see at least a couple more between now and the next trailer, which will almost definitely air during the Super Bowl. Keep reading to see!

LG40 Astrotrain - In-Package Image From Official TakaraTomy PR Account
The @TF_pr Twitter account has posted a new image of Legends Astrotrain! This time, the Titans Return Voyager Sentinel Prime recolor is posing with himself in-package, and looking quite nice with his darker gray and subtly different deco as compared to his own Titans Return self. Keep reading to see!

e-Hobby Magna Convoy - Second Part Of Exclusive Legends Figure Webcomic Posted
The battle between Blue Knight Magna Convoy and his fallen compatriot Straxus continues in this installment of e-Hobby's exclusive (Japanese language) webcomic! Through a clever series of combat manuvers, Magna Convoy manages to fend off Straxus and make his way to the stolen Matrix Sword. But all is not as it seems... keep reading to see for yourself!

Offiical Images Masterpiece Movie Series Bumblebee MPM-3 Figure
This premium movie Bumblebee MPM-3 figure from the Transformers Masterpiece series brings the 10th anniversary of the 1st Transformers movie to life with this film-version of the iconic Autobot scout. This figure includes stunning intricate detailing and 33 steps of articulation, as well as a flip-down battle mask and Chevrolet Camaro design. Whether he's cruising the highway as a slick Chevrolet Camaro or facing Decepticons in battle, Bumblebee is one of the bravest bots in the universe.

Offiical Images The Last Knight Premier Edition Leader Shadow Spark Optimus Prime
The explosive Transformers saga continues with Transformers: The Last Knight, and this Asia-Edition Premier Edition Leader Class Shadow Spark Optimus Prime figure allows fans to bring the action home with them. The large-scale figure features incredibly intricate space deco and purple eyes inspired by the movie and converts between robot and truck mode in 20 steps. This 9-inch Optimus Prime figure also comes equipped with two space weapons.

MP-38 Masterpiece Convoy Beast Wars Supreme Commander Version Preorders Open
TFSource have opened preorders for the MP-38 Masterpiece Convoy Beast Wars Supreme Commander Version. Takara says this is to be a beast wars figure and same price as MP-32 Beast Convoy so likely a recolor remold of some kind. We can only speculate what figure they will base off the mold until we know more.

Transformers: The Last Knight Premier Series Shadow Spark Optimus Prime & Masterpiece Bumblebee Revealed!
Hasbro held a presentation in Hong Kong yesterday showing off a pair of figures from the Transformers: The Last Knight Premier Series. The Premier Series seems to be the name for the Generations Series for the TF5 toyline, encompassing the collector-oriented figures. The two revealed were Shadow Spark Optimus Prime, an eviled-up recolor of the Age of Extinction Leader-class mold and Movie Masterpiece Bumblebee, a high-end figure celebrating the 10th anniversary of the 2007 movie. Keep reading for video and photos of the reveals!

