Titans Return Deluxe Wave 4 - What's In The Case?
Titans Return Deluxe Wave 4 is shipping from selected retailers, and ExVee's got them! While he's hard at work on galleries and reviews, we're going to take a minute to reacquaint you with all five members of this Deluxe wave! You heard right: for the first time in a very long time, we've got a wave of Deluxes with five members! Keep reading to learn more about Quake, Krok, Sergeant Kup, Perceptor, and Topspin!

Death Reviews: Liokaiser Box Set - Platinum Edition Combiner Wars Exclusive
Just when you thought they were gone, they're back! This box set is a platinum edition / Entertainment Earth exclusive, the Liokaiser set! Based on Sky Reign and heavily remolded with different deluxe appendages, is this set worth your money? The cost is lowering on some places like Amazon, so watch, subscribe, like and whatnot to see if this set does anything for you!

Chuck's Reviews Transformers Titans Return Hot Rod
Hot Rod is a good figure in the Titans Return line. It's not better, or worse than its Classic version, it just is. Car mode is good with a passable robot mode. If you're on the fence and have a version of the Classic mold, you can pass this figure up.

TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
This week at TFsource we have new instock items like Fansproject - Lost Exo Realm - LER-05 Comera and LER-06 Echara, BadCube - OTS-10 Slick, Mastermind Creations - Ocular Max - PS-07 Artifex, Make Toys - MRTM-09 - Downbeat, GARATRON - GOD-01 - Thunderstorm, Iron Factory - IF-EX19 - Shadow Tengu, DX9 Toys - War in Pocket - X18 Bumper and X19 Quaker, FansToys FT-16 Sovereign, TransFormMission - Havoc - M-02 Carnage, Toyworld Coneheads Now Instock!, DX9 D10 Hanzo and Soul of Chogokin - GoLion - GX-71 Voltron.

Second TakaraTomy Movie The Best Stop Motion Animation Commercial Surfaces
TakaraTomy has released a second, commercial for their Transformers: Movie THE BEST Series toyline! It features some of the same stop-motion animation from the first, longer TV spot... but isn't Japanese toy commercial stop-motion animation always worth a second look? Answer: yes. Yes, it is. Keep reading to see the video mirrored here!

The Last Knight Barricade, Berserker, and Bumblebee Premier Edition First Look Video
Danh Le, who originally shared the first images we brought you of the initial Deluxe offering for The Last Knight's toyline has uploaded a pair of videos to Youtube featuring these toys. The first video which is about 23 minutes long shows each of the Deluxes in a basic overview. The new molds do not get transformations demonstrated, unfortunately. A look at Barricade's vehicle underbody helps make clear that it won't be complex, however. The second video is narrated slideshow of additional images of the toys. We've got both embedded below, so go ahead and check them out!

Legends LG40 Astrotrain More Images of New Takara Release
Following twitter, Takara Legends LG40 Astrotrain are showing up Facebook with some nice clear images posted by Jimmy Yu. This batch of shots shows off both the robot, base and spaceship modes from some different angles. Read on to see all the images mirrored below.

Titans Return Wave 4 Legends Brawn & Roadburn, Voyager Broadside New Photos
While we continue waiting for signs of US retailers taking orders, we've got some new pictures of Titans Return Wave 4 via tagoal on Twitter. New pictures include Legends Brawn (featuring a cameo by wave 2 Titan Master Brawn), Roadburn, and Voyager Broadside. While it's doubtful any level of skill in photography could help Broadside's plane mode, overall the photos give a really nice look at these brand new toys which are entering wider availability in Asian markets right now. We've grouped the pictures all together below, so keep reading to take a look!

Titans Return Perceptor Deluxe Wave 4 Video Review
The RFC Reviews Youtube channel has finished out videos for the three new molds from Titans Return Deluxe wave 4. Radio Free Cybertron's diecast has posted the video review for Perceptor, featuring the return to the character's classic microscope alternate mode, and the mobile artillery secondary alt mode also inspired by the original toy. You can see the transformations for both, as well as the usual run down of articulation and a general overview of the details. The video is embedded below, click through now to watch!

The Last Knight To Get Super Bowl TV Spot? Paramount Purchases Ad Space During The Big Game
The 51st Super Bowl airs in just over one week, and entertainment news website Deadline is reporting on this year's commercial spot pricing, as well as a short list of companies known to have purchased the highly prized advertising time. Among them is Paramount, who has used Super Bowl time in past years to promote an upcoming Transformers movie. Deadline speculates this year's Baywatch movie might take over the premium ad time, but if so that would represent the first movie year since Revenge of The Fallen that Transformers didn't claim a Super Bowl spot. Time will tell! Keep reading for a link to the original article.

Transformers: Lost Light #2 Comic Book 7 Page Preview
Just in via CBR, is an exclusive, extended preview of the Transformers: Lost Light #2 Comic Book coming to shops next week. Rodimus and Co. find themselves in a dangerous place. Even more dangerous than on a planet that exploded from the inside. That’s already pretty dangerous. But where they are now? Oh boy.

Fans Hobby MB-01 Arch Enemy Unofficial RID Scourge Video Review
Changing gears a bit tonight, diecast from Radio Free Cybertron has posted a new video to the RFC Reviews channel showing off a testshot of Arch Enemy, the first figure in the Master Builder series from new group Fans Hobby. Despite being a testshot piece, the review demonstrates good design and build quality overall with an appropriately simple transformation. And about twice the volume of the original official Robots in Disguise Scourge toy! We've embedded the review below, so go ahead and take a look!

Unite Warriors Megatronia First In Hand Photos Of TakaraTomy Victorion Recolor
While the Japanese ship date for the Unite Warriors Megatronia set isn't for another few days, it look like other locations in Asia such as Taiwan have already started getting these in. Thus we have a first set of out of package photos of the combiner set, posed alongside each mold's counterparts from the Hasbro Victorion release - of course also featuring Megatronia and Victorion both combined for a quick side by side. And the small assortment of photos also includes a look at the character art from the instructions. It's all mirrored below, so keep reading for credits and the gallery!

Autobots, we are here - Last Knight Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet Now Available
Hasbro Toy Shop have posted an order page for the Transformers Last Knight Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet. It is listed in stock at a price of $79.99 USD, and appears to be ready to ship. While it is expected Optimus Prime may not be friendly in this film. The helmet may suggest otherwise, ot not, with a quoted comment: "Autobots, we are here… and we are waiting…”. See the images and full details below.

Comixology Holds Transformers Spotlight Sale With Shockwave Issue For Free
Comixology is holding a sale on IDW's Transformers Spotlight series! The one-shots are .99 each and cover a very broad range of characters and points in time for IDW, with the most recent round happening around 2013. That last set in particular has some excellent material such as Nick Roche's Spotlight: Megatron and James Roberts & Matt Frank's Spotlight: Trailcutter, which could well be the best introduction to More Than Meets The Eye/Lost Light there is. Keep reading for a link to the sale!

