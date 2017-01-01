|
In the past, Orion Pax and Prowl go with Jetfire to meet with a representative of the Decepticons to try to learn the truth about Hefter and why he may have been killed. In the present day, while Optimus Prime is on Cybertron addressing the Council of Worlds, the Autobot City team contemplate the proposed alliance with the Junkions - while Soundwave initiates a plan to uncover their secrets. "New Cybertron Part 3: Behind My Bleeding Back" written by John Barber, art by Kei Zama, colors by Josh Burcham. Read the full review!
Looks like we will be getting some Transformers Legends Head Master Exclusives at this Year's Wonderfestival as well as through the traditional Takara Cybertron Satellite program through various retailers in Japan.
Get a look a the full LG-EX Head Master series 6 head masters not yet released in Japan. Designed to work with the LG-21 and other figures the set is priced at 3,000 JPY. Read on for the images of of the coming exclusives and full details translated from Japanese.
While Hallmark has offered G1-themed Christmas ornaments in the past, they've now branched out into stylized plush toys! Their "itty bittys" line of plushes are about four inches tall and fall into the same basic cutesy, low-detail, unified body type lines as Funko's PoPs and Dorbz. The line includes Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Soundwave, & Megatron, and run $7 each. Keep reading to see photos!
Streaming website C21Media has posted the first episode of the most recent season of Robots In Disguise
, "History Lessons"! Whether the episode is region-locked is unknown, but for those who don't subscribe to cable TV this is a good opportunity to get a look at RID. Keep reading for a link!
Actor Santiago Cabrera has given an interview to Sabado,
or Saturday,
the weekly magazine of Chilean newspaper El Mercurio.
He talks about the process of getting his part in Transformers: The Last Knight
as well as some specifics of the role and the possibility of returning in the next film. Keep reading, but be advised of light SPOILERS.
The Transform Mission not-Menasor project has been pushing along for quite a while, though a bit quietly recently. But to break that trend, a new gallery of photos have been released showing a full color copy of Powertrain, the set's requisite Motormaster-alike. The very G1 influenced vehicle mode becomes a robot taking cues more from earlier IDW comics, but not straying terribly far off the "classic" look. We've got the full gallery mirrored, so click through to see it now!
Planet X has shown off a few new photos on their Facebook page, giving us a peek at Apocalypse, their Trypticon based on the High Moon Studios video game design, planned to be sold as two components later this year. Shown alongside are Thundercracker and Skywarp recolors of Planet X's unofficial Fall of Cybertron Starscream, because the law of seekers must always prevail. Apart from the one clear dinosaur mode shot, Apocalypse seems to mostly be set dressing for the not-seekers, who get a clearer focus. Check it all out below!
Titans Return wave 4 includes two new molds at the Titan Master pricepoint. The Monsterbot Repugnus, and Shuffler, who is based on a Japanese exclusive individual release Headmaster Warrior. Neither has received very much attention yet, but on Youtube chefatron has uploaded a pair of videos giving a quick look at both little toys. Though not the most detailed takes, they do give a workable overview of what both have to offer. The videos can be found below, embedded in the full news post!
Toyer City on Facebook have posted a first look image at the Toyworld C11-C15 combined mode forming the unofficial Bruticus team. The unpainted figure is show in comparison with the ToyWorld TW-C07 Constructor that is slated for a May release. The combined figure looks to be every as good as their former efforts and surely will be looking even better when we see it in color. What is not known yet is if this image indicated a set release or individuals, and hopefully in G1 colors out of the gate. Preorders should open soon to reveal more.
Just in are new in-hand images of the ToyWorld TW-M01 Primorion. The figure is an unoffiical remake of the original MP-1 Convoy that is looking quite relaxed and colorful in his original self.
The figure stands 11 inches in robot mode and comes armed with an axe and blaster. The TW-M01 Primorion transforms from robot to a big rig cab. Is now on preorder with estimate to arrive 1st Quarter 2017 at a current price of $129.99 USD now at bigbadtoystore.com
With the news already slipping out days ago, we have the official new here from Hasbro about their ‘Power of Primes’ fan vote that formally begins on January 23rd! They have sent us the full details on the polling that will be setup to chose between tree different candidate groups defined as Honor, Chaos, and Order. From which four finalists will be declared, and a final voting round will be held in Feburary to name the winner. Read on for the official details below.
The European publication Licensing Magazine
has posted the contents of its latest issue online, and features a half page article about Transformers related merchandise. Among this is word of a new every-other-month Transformers comic from Panini. While the article does not outright specify what continuity it falls in to, the details provided line up with some of the setting information we've heard about the third season of Robots in Disguise
- but being a movie year, it can't be ruled out that the description might be inspired in some way by The Last Knight
. We've copied the relevant page which you can see below. Be mindful of possible (mild) spoilers!
TAG Hobby has early interior images up from the latest Figure King Magazine. So far the only Transformers content being shown is a LG-EX box set offering six Titan Masters using the Hasbro release toolings. Three are direct substitutes for prior regular Legends Headmaster releases, while the others are TakaraTomy debuts of previously Hasbro exclusive character choices. Kind of. The possible bad news is that as far as we can tell, this is a possibly limited exclusive. For details on characters and release info, keep reading!
Thanks to tron07
of the Ozformers forums for discovering this! The current McDonald's Australia Happy Meal promotion is, as is fairly typical, a split between Transformers: Robots In Disguise
and My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic
. On the RID side, you've got lightly-articulated versions of Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Grimlock, Strongarm, and Drift. Keep reading to see the image!
About a month ago we were the first to bring you word via Dengeki Hobby that Masterpiece Cheetor's release date had been pushed back
from its planned January date in to February. In the time since, retail websites have begun to reflect this change, and through TakaraTomy Mall, we now have the new Japanese release date to share. Stores in Japan will start selling MP-34 Cheetor in Saturday, February 25th. Whether the mainland Asia release will occur on the same day or possibly be a little earlier as has happened in the past when Japanese release dates have been delayed is currently unknown.
