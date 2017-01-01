The initial voting came and went over just a few days, and the results of the polling have been revealed, giving us the four Power of The Primes finalists. Each category, Honor, Order, and Chaos has its own finalist, as well as a fourth "Wild Card" finalist making up the roster for round 2. That poll will open on February 1st for an undisclosed length of time, but we do know the final winner will be revealed in the Hasbro presentation at Toy Fair on the 18th. Keep reading to see who's moved on to the next round!
Once again on the RFC Reviews channel, diecast from Radio Free Cybertron has posted a video review for one of the new mold figures from Titans Return Deluxe wave 4. Kup and Flintlock is tonight's entry, and we get to take a good look at it through articulation and transformation, as well as side by side with the original G1 toy. We get a closeup look at the head, and some side by side shots with other Titans Return figures, revealing Kup is surprisingly on the tall side! All that and more are in the video, embedded below. Click through and have a look!
This week on Radio Free Cybertron: Toy Fair is just three weeks away and we have some Last Knight leaks! We have in-hand thoughts of Titans Return Perceptor, Kup and Topspin! Power of the Primes begins this week! We talk about the upcoming Robots in Disguise Crash Combiner, Titans Return Sky Shadow, Planet X's third party NOT Trypticon and more!
Leaks seem to be on the menu this week, now that the first early shows of The Last Knight product line have come along. A couple of Weibo users have posted some material giving us first looks at One Step Changers for Barricade and Hound. A photo shows two copies of Barricade, letting us look at its two modes, but our better look, as well as our only glimpse of Hound at the moment comes from the ever-uncomfortable toy deco sheet leaks. This shows Hound trading the custom back end shell of the screen-used vehicle for a missile battery, but the deco sheets have something a bit more interesting to tell. Keep reading to see!
Via Autobase Aichi, we've got more images of Premier Edition Deluxe Berserker - and one of them shows off the instruction sheet which gives us the identity of the final Wave 1 Deluxe: Dinobot Slash! Whether this is a reused Age of Extinction mold or an-all new creation we don't currently know for certain, but that lineart looks markedly different from the existing Deluxe mold. Keep reading to see!
The Transformers Generation 1 Soundwave statue stands 32 inches tall and features the Decepticon warrior standing upon wreckage ready for battle. Soundwave is armed with his blaster that can be held in either hand and comes surrounded by his minions Ravage, Laserbeak, and Frenzy. Soundwave is constructed of resin and acrylic pieces and features LED lighting in his eyes. This item is priced at $999.99 to ship in June of 2017.
So yesterday, ExVee suggested that we may get an entire preview wave based on the Premier Edition packaging also being used for Deluxe Barricade. But I have a different theory, and I believe - based on a combination of what we know from various toy listings and good old-fashioned pedantry about the English language - that I can back it up. Keep reading for some toy detective work!
The first figure in ThreeA’s impressive G1 series, this piece features 59!! Points of articulation, 30% diecast body, LED features (including a matrix of leadership) and stands 16”/41CM tall! This is the definitive Optimus Prime piece to get, set for a 3rd quarter release, preorders up at TFSource.com.
Over on the RFC Reviews Youtube channel, diecast from Radio Free Cybertron has posted a new video featuring Topspin from Titans Return Deluxe wave 4. The review does a good job showing off what the figure can do in articulation and highlights some improved tolerances on the Titan Master neck connector. And in both robot and vehicle mode, we get to see how much bigger Topspin is compared to typical prior Titans return Deluxes. The video is embedded below, so click through and check it out.
Later in the month than usual, we've finally got word via Previews World of what to expect in the realm of Transformers comics for the month of April. Lost Light continues its alternate universe adventure, Optimus Prime moves towards wrapping up the Junkion story arc, and Till All Are One goes back to deal with a problem that's been waiting for a while. Full solicits are below along with the usual cover images. Keep reading!
If you, like us, had been wondering about why we're seeing finished and essentially retail ready first wave The Last Knight toys so early, relative to the usual May-or-so toyline launch, we might have a new clue. A photo of the packaging for Barricade has surfaced, and this Deluxe comes in a window box, branded as Premiere Edition. It's speculation for now, but it seems like we might get a full "preview" wave of the new toyline well ahead of the usual full launch date. If so, we bet that would be something to be announced officially at Toy Fair next month. Stay tuned for updates, and click through to see the new package photo!
Kickback is a nice toy with just enough new complexity introduced to the G1 transformation. It's the intangibles that drag it down just a bit... like how well it fits in with the other two Insecticons and how well its Titan Master interaction works (see:grasshopper-shaped footbath.) None of that sinks a great toy... but by fixing either or both of those things it could be just that much better. Click here to read and watch the review!
Today we seem to be looking at most of the first Deluxe assortment for Transformers The Last Knight. From Danh Le on Facebook, we have new photos showing some more of Barricade, and giving us a look at the latest movie Bumblebee figure - a vehicle body retool of Age of Extinction Bumblebee -, as well as another Decepticon, apparently named Berserker but who visually seems to be an update to Crankcase from Dark of The Moon. We've mirrored the photos, so you can find them in the full post below. Now the question seems to simply be, how long until we see the last figure from the wave 1 Deluxes?
PreviewsWorld has posted a synopsis and cover for Till All Are One #9! This issue takes place after the current story arc, so the blurb we've put after the jump will include SPOILERS. But a good close look at the excellent main cover by TAAO regular artist Sara Pitre-Durocher should give you a good idea of what the comic is about anyway. Keep reading to see!