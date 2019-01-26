We Almost Got A Transformers And My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic Crossover Comic - Cover Art Revealed!

Generations
by RAC
January 26, 2019
Artist Andrew Griffith - of Transformers: Robots In Disguise and the Bumblebee: The Movie tie-in comic among others - has posted an image from a tragically discontinued project that IDW and Hasbro were pursuing at one point: a crossover between Transformers and My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic! Our exposure to MLP has been limited but positive, and we say with all sincerity that we are utterly heartbroken that this never happened.

Griffith posted an extremely cover-ready looking image from the project, drawn by him and colored by Priscilla Tramontano. Check it out!




